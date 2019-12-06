Rita Okoye

Hertitude, a play by Kessavier Vanille Productions is back to the Theater for the yuletide season.

Written and Directed by Kesiena C. Obue, Hertitude had a successful inaugural outing in March and April of this year at the Wole Soyinka Hall, Freedom Park, Lagos.

Accoring to the producers, Hertitude will be staged at the National Theater, Iganmu, Lagos on the 14th, 15th, 21st, 22nd, 25th, 28th and Dec. 29. It will also run on the 1st, 4th and Jan. 5, 2020 from 5pm daily.

“Hertitude is a bold move with a punch, a thumbs up for legacy, theatrical beauty and professional pride. This, after all was where the likes of Taiwo Ajayi Lycett, Richard Mofe Damijo, Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs made their names on the Nigerian stage of the 90s,” says Ms. Obue, the writer/director of Hertitude.

Hertitude is a simmering homage revolving around three young Nigerian female professionals and sisters forced into an uncomfortable reunion by the death of their mother.

On his part, expressing the readiness of the National Arts Theatre to host the event, Steve Ogundele, Public Relations Officer, National Arts Theatre assured of adequate security, world class theatrical ambience and technical facilities.