Leicester City coach Brendan Rodgers has heaped praises on Napoli striker Victor Osimhen after the heroics he put up against Leicester City in the Europa League on Thursday.

Before last night, the Nigeria international was yet to score a goal for Napoli in the Europa League after three appearances.

However, it all changed on Thursday night as Osimehn inspired his Napoli side with an outstanding performance, scoring two second-half goals to help Luciano Spalletti’s men stage a comeback against the Foxes in their opening game of the 2021/22 Europa League season.

Speaking after the game, Leicester’s manager Rodgers talked about the quality of the former Nigerian U-17 star.

“We had some players getting their first 90 minutes of the season as well, and then obviously, their big striker (Victor Osimhen), who’s £70-odd-million, so you can see his quality, and he gets his two goals,” Rodgers told LCFC TV.

Osimhen will look to build on his performance against Leicester City, and open his Serie A account when Napoli take on Udinese on Monday night.

