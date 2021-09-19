Napoli gaffer, Luciano Spalleti says Victor Osimhen is on his way to becoming a world-class centre forward.

Osimhen scored a brace bailed out Spalleti’s side from suffering defeat in Thursday’s Europa League Group game against Leicester City.

Osimhen took his tally to 12 goals in 17 starts for the Azzurri in the process and his manager was impressed with his level of work in the game.

“Osimhen is a thoroughbred striker. He can develop into a top player.”

“He just needs to understand a few things and then he can become a world class center forward” he said.

Osimhen will be hoping to get off mark in the domestic league, when Napoli travel to Udinese this Sunday for their fourth league game.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.