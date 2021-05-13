Ohanaeze Ndigbo has described Ekweremadu as an exceptional gift to humanity.

In a message to mark his 59th birthday, the group said: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, led by George Obiozor validates Ike Ekweremadu as an exceptional gift to Enugu State in particular and the humanity in general; and hopes that God will use him for higher and nobler exploits.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo has watched with keen interest, amazement and admiration the political trajectory of this worthy son of Igbo land; chairman of his age grade in Mpu at a very tender age; town union president; local government chairman; chief of staff to Enugu State governor; secretary to the state government; the only five time senator in Igbo land; the only three time Senate deputy president; the only ECOWAS Parliament in Nigeria speaker; the only Nigerian at the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace; among others.

“Of particular interest is the audacity, sagacity and acrobatic diplomacy with which he secured the position of the Senate deputy president from the ruling party in 2015; and a combination of intellectual prowess, parliamentary skill, wisdom and dexterity with which a Peoples Democratic Party minority successfully presided over an All Progressives Congress majority in the National Assembly.

“Ekweremadu’s quality representation has changed the face of several communities in Enugu State and beyond. At a time, the Enugu West Senatorial District became a huge construction site in terms of road construction, rural electrification, dam construction, erosion control, bore-holes, health facilities, churches, etc.

“The people of Enugu East and Enugu North senatorial districts will remain grateful for Ikeoha extra-jurisdictional interventions in core infrastructure and human resource development.

“Ohanaeze appreciates the rare qualities in Ekweremadu; in spite of his high station in life, Ikeoha typifies dispositional humility, character comeliness, moral edifice, democratic archetype, grassroots proclivity and marital exemplariness. Happy birthday, Ikeoha Ndigbo and may the grace of God continue to shine on you and your family.”