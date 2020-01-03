Ebere Eze scored and provided two assists as QPR crushed Cardiff City 6-1 on New Year Day, but a section of the R’s fans believe the England youth international still has a point to prove.

Eze has been QPR’s most outstanding performer so far this term with the Nigeria-eligible star having netted 10 goals, provided 6 assists and created many scoring chances.

The 21-year-old was yet again at his excellent best on Wednesday, combining well with Bright Osayi-Samuel and Nahki Wells as Queen’s Park Rangers ended a four-match winless streak with an emphatic home victory over Cardiff City.

Eze’s long, lofted pass after only nine minutes allowed Wells to open the floodgates of goals against the Bluebirds. Eze later assisted Wells’ second of the afternoon – QPR’s fourth – before the youngster scored from a Chair squared pass.

It is such incredible displays that have made the 21-year-old the talk of West London this season, coupled with the fact that no U-21 player in the English top-four leagues has been involved in more goals than Eze. It is widely believed that it is only a matter of time before the youngster makes the step up to the English top flight.

Yet some QPR fans are not convinced by the efforts of Eberechi Eze with a few predicting he might find it difficult adjusting to the pace of the Premier League.

One of the fans, John Perry is still not convinced he’s as good as he thinks he is while another, Anthony Ice posited that he “ain’t as good as people think.”