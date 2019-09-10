Contrary to speculations in some quarters, stakeholders of the APC in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia state have stated that Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has not been removed as senator representing Abia North.

Describing the verdict of the tribunal as unacceptable, unfair and biased, former chairman of Arochukwu Local Government Area, Chibuike Jonas, faulted the decision of the tribunal, stating that Kalu’s popularity across the state is not doubtful.

Speaking after the tribunal judgment, the APC chieftain urged members of the party to be calm, peaceful and law-abiding assuring that Kalu would reclaim his mandate at the Court of Appeal.

He said:”The publication by some online platforms that Kalu has been sacked is misleading and false.

“The tribunal ordered for supplementary election in a few polling units across Abia North senatorial zone.

“The APC is the popular party in Abia North Senatorial District and as such, the mandate of Kalu will be re-claimed at the Court of Appeal.”

While charging APC supporters to resist any form of provocation, Jonas berated the PDP and its cohorts for spreading falsehood and misleading the general public.