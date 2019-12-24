Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

President Muhammadu Buhari is determined to reorganise the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to ensure it fulfills its mission, Minister of State for Niger/Delta Development, Tayo Alasoadura, said.

Alasoadura said the crisis rocking the NDDC was as a result of graft perpetrated by some top officials of the commission in the past.

He said the present administration would sanitise the commission to ensure it achieve its goals.

Alasoadura, who spoke with journalists, yesterday, in Akure, said the present administration had committed huge funds to the development of the Niger Delta, especially in the construction of roads which gulps more funds than other regions because of its coastal nature.

On next year’s governorship election in Ondo, he said efforts were being made to unite all members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure the party goes into the election united.

He said party members in the National Assembly and others occupying top positions at the national level from the state would meet on how to reunite the party.

He urged members to desist from acts that could militate against the victory of the party in next year’s governorship poll.

Alasoadura also denied insinuations that he lobbied some people in the presidency before he was named as minister.

“I never lobbied for the appointment.

“In fact, I was surprised the day a senator called me that my name appeared on the ministerial list.

“I had concluded to return to my private business and the day I opened my private office in Abuja thinking that it was time for me to settle down and enjoy my private life was the day a friend in the senate called me that my name appeared on the list of ministerial nominees,” he said.