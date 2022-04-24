“Don’t worry darling, stop looking around like a fugitive. None of them will dare show their faces here if they do not want to see the worst of me,” Jasmine said darkly.

I am so grateful for such an amazing and understanding friend, what will I have done otherwise. The week was pretty busy for me as usual but I didn’t see Rick or Dennis neither did they call, I felt a relief that I had not felt for a while when I still hadn’t heard from them after 3 days.

“Hello earth to Tobs, should I be worried?” Jasmine asked as she sauntered into my office a few days later, jolting me back to the present. Has any of them called or made an appearance?” Jasmine asked as she gazed at me pointedly. “Who are you talking about Jaz? I asked feigning ignorance. “Rick and Dennis of course! Who else will I be talking about?” She asked sarcastically. “Oh so you really had something to do with it?

I was wondering why my phones have been silent in spite of the incident that happened in front of Dennis, he didn’t call to check up on me.

Hmmn so what did you tell them?” I asked curiously. “I told both of them to stay away from you if they didn’t want our ancestors to go after them and the god of thunder to strike them dead if they so much as thought about you,” Jasmine said in one breath, I least expected that tirade and after a blank stare I squealed “Jasmine!” and we both erupted in laughter.

“Actually I was thinking of my Birthday coming up,” I said thoughtfully. “I have that covered darling, no worries,” Jasmine said, her eyes dancing with excitement.

But the truth is I am worried, the Girls always looked for an excuse to party so my Birthday will definitely be hijacked, that I was sure of, all the same I had no energy to fight this, it is probably better to go with the flow. I was warned to take things easy after I was discharged from the hospital and so for my Birthday I packed a bag and decided to check into a hotel.

At the last minute I decided to have a slumber party with the girls. Yes you heard me right, a slumber party! So I paid for a suite in this very luxurious hotel with a luscious garden. Wow, I didn’t even know one could still find hotels with such gardens in Lagos, it was a pleasant surprise.

The girls loved the idea and all showed up. We had a bit of catching up to do as we hadn’t had a hangout for a while. “This is beautiful and in Lagos too, I didn’t know there were others who appreciated nature like this,” Bola said closing her eyes and savouring the fresh air.

Zara as usual showed up in her ‘panties’ which she insists on calling bum shorts and high boots with a boob tube and loose fitting shirt. I looked at her shaking my head in wonder.

“Do you always have to have everything hanging out?” I asked in disgust. I don’t know why I bother; it is obvious that Zara will never change. The girls had all come in by 8.00pm and we all decided to stay in doors for a change. It was a slumber party so we asked for extra blankets and pillows.

I remember the expression on the Manager’s face when I told him a suite was enough for the five of us; the man had a dirty mind as he smiled at me knowingly. “What is he thinking?” I whispered in Jasmine’s ears. Unfortunately Zara heard it too and decided to be mischievous.

“Hey sweet thang, it’s been a while,” Zara drooled in a South American accent and tapped Jasmine on her bum. The Manager choked on the water he was sipping trying to act like what he just saw was an everyday occurrence.

I was not amused as I realised the potential danger of being arrested if this Man decided to inform the Police.

Who would tell them it was a sick joke by the pervert, Zara! They will only look at the situation and try to establish a prima facie case against us.

I couldn’t take that risk, I have enough drama to last me a life time. Zara! I exclaimed giving her a stern look, as if she cared