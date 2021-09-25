The maiden edition of Heyfash U17 Football Championship grinds to an end today at the playground of Nigeria Police College, Ikeja.

The finale of the competition played in round-robbing league format would feature league leaders Heyfash FA, tackle Diamond FA, Little Wonders and Greater Tomorrow FA in the final round to decide the overall winner.

Amos Fasanya of Heyfash Football Foundation, Sango Otta, Ogun State, in his statement was unequivocal that the tournament would boost the discovery and exposure of fresher and better talents, for the benefits of Nigeria.

According to the grassroots football coach and administrator, Coach Akinbukola Ogundiran, the Heyfash U17 soccer tournament is aimed at discovering and exposing the large pool of football talents in the country.

“We say a big thank you to the sponsor, Amos Fasanya, for his selflessness and commitment to the development of grassroots football in Lagos,” the awards-winning police officer and grassroots football coach remarked.

The Heyfash U17 soccer tournament is expected to attract top football administrators, coaches and stakeholders.

