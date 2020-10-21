The Prudent Energy Handball Premier League 2020, which was to commence on October 23 and end November 7, 2020, has been postponed as a result of the End SARS Protest in the country.

The board of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) unanimously decided to postpone the league as result of the protest, which has turned violent and has necessitated some state governments to declare curfew in their state.

“For the safety of our players and officials who will be traveling from different part of the country to Abuja for the league, we have decided postpone the league for a week with the hope that everything will come back to normalcy soon,” HFN President Sam Ocheho said.

Therefore the league, all things been equal will commence from October 30 to November 14, 2020 at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.