The President of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN), Samuel Ocheho has praised the Edo State Government for giant strides and massive transformation of sport in the state.

Ocheho, who said this when he led board members of the HFN on a courtesy visit to the Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, also paid kudos to the government for the support enjoyed by the federation in the hosting of the second tier handball league.

“I must say that Edo State is one of the progressive states in Nigeria that has massively transformed sports and it is evident in every sport” Ocheho said

“And that transformation has ensured that Edo State is the home of the just concluded National Division One Handball League and thus far it has been awesome and we appreciate the support handball has enjoyed .” Ocheho said.

In response Edo State Deputy Governor Comrade Philip Shaibu noted that the present administration led by Governor Godwin Obaseki was determined to bring the state back as a destination and haven for sports in Nigeria and thus pledged the continued collaboration and support of Edo State Government to the Handball Federation of Nigeria in sponsoring some of its programmes which has started with the National Division One Handball League