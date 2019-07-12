Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The search for the next king of highlife and best traditional dance group promoted by Life Continental Lager Beer, continued in Asaba yesterday with fast-rising artiste, Chijioke Charles Chukwukere, coming tops in the competition.

The traditional dance category competition also saw the emergence of Akamaranma dance group beating two other groups to qualify for the next round.

Held at Sandy Gold Hotel auditorium in the state capital, it was another undiluted fun and talent hunt to discover and promote budding talents in traditional highlife music.

The panel of judges chaired by veteran highlife maestro, Bright Chimezie, and others like Dr Akaz from the Music Department of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, JJ Agada of Radio Sapientia, Onitsha and comedians also trilled fun seekers till up to midnight when the curtain fell.

The Brand Manager, Life Continental Lager, Chidi Egwu, in a chat said the event was part of the South-South regional elimination contest noting that the train would also, move to Port Harcourt at a later date.

He said the contest was in two categories – traditional African cultural troupe and individual highlife artiste.

He said: “The Hi-Life Fest is a talent hunt designed by Life Continental Lager beer brand to discover and promote budding talents in our traditional highlife music. We want to give talents in the highlife music a platform to rediscover themselves and promote their career. The talent hunt is a competition where talents are identified, the best is picked and support is given to them to achieve stardom.