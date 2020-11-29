By Uche Usim, Abuja

A HiTech company, E.F. Network Limited, which recently launched an anti-kidnapping software, has applauded the plan by the Senate to work with the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami to tackle the growing insecurity in Nigeria.

Spokesperson of the firm, Mr Ameh Ochojila in a statement on Sunday, described the Senate’s invitation to Pantami as timely, before Nigeria falls deeper into the hands of terror gangs.

The technology company, which last month, launched the solution called efphonetaxi, an app designed to recover phone owners data, lost, or stolen phone, also has an anti-kidnapping tool that can help combat the spate of kidnapping, and other crimes currently robbing security agencies of sleep.

Ochojila recalled that the Senate had mandated its two committees; Legislative Compliance and Communications to invite the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy to impress on him the need to implement the resolutions of the Senate regarding security related to the mandate of his Ministry.

Rising under Order 42 and 52 of the Senate Rules, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha (PDP – Taraba South), noted that “the rate of insecurity in Nigeria has not only increased astronomically but has reached a melting point.

“He raised the alarm that bandits and terrorists negotiate for ransom using telephones and getting away with it”, querying, “how can we be so negligent and insensitive to the safety and security of citizens?”

“So, our firm is ready to help provide vital ICT solutions. Security consultants have averred that many of the contemporary crimes recorded in Nigeria lately could be tackled and prevented by simple embrace of advanced technology such as efphonetaxi. “It is on record that stolen phones have been connected to many crimes, as criminals would not use their own registered phone numbers to commit phone related crimes, similar to how car thieves use stolen cars to commit crimes, “he added.

He further explained that, the answer is for the government to encourage as matter of policy to embrace technology as efphonetaxi.

“With phone owners having such solutions as efphonetaxi it could avert crimes and recover their stored records on the phones, and lock the phones from unauthorized users” he said.