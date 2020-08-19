“One of the ways I can thank God is for you to publish this testimony to his glory. My son was so sick and the diagnosis proved that he had growth inside the upper region of his skull. This made us very restless as we were patronizing many hospitals without any success. We were referred to UK for special surgery but were looking for money before someone gave us your number. My son of 12 years old went through excruciating and unbearable pain on daily basis. I wept as I saw my son in pain. We kept on praying and trusting God for divine healing until someone gave us your contact and we followed up subsequently. After our first contact, you promised to investigate it, which you did, and gave us some strange and eccentric information concerning his life…because we saw ourselves as people in dire need, we followed all your instructions together with some bottles of oil and water you sent to us. I must confess that we noticed some significant changes after the prayer; he started eating well and discussing with some of his friends. The second phase of the prayer brought his total freedom as he became completely healed and the entire test conducted on him showed he was negative as the growth vanished and disappeared, to the glory of God. God that did this through you must continue to be praised forever more. God bless you, my brother, and continue with your good works to humanity.”

– Mr. Luis Odion, [email protected]

“Dear Prof. I must first of all thank our heavenly father that manifested his power through you by the application of the oil I ordered. After using the oil and praying as you instructed, I had some amazing and awful dreams that convinced me of my freedom. On one occasion, I saw some demons that appeared to me as young girls and upon the realization of their true identity, which sparked off a serious battle, they turned to snakes. By the grace of God, I overcame them and cut one into three pieces, though the three parts later disappeared mysteriously. After that, the Lord through his son Jesus Christ opened my eyes to so many things. Glory be to God that, after the prayer, the spirit of near-success syndrome that has held me for many years vanished. Today, I no longer experience near-success syndrome, which was the purpose of my prayer. God be with you sir.”

– Bro Oliver Onuigbo

“Dear Uzorma, I thought you were not a Christian at all due to some of your previous philosophical articles. But now my eyes have seen wonders through your prayers and the anointing oil you gave me. The woman who poisoned my father and vowed to finish my family just ran mad four days to the expiration of the seven days prayer you instructed. All her evil plans have fallen on her head. This is marvelous indeed. Man of God, when I saw this, I ended my prayer because the anointing oil you gave to me worked more than the first one I ordered. I used it the way you instructed, when I used it in anointing our house, it made her uncomfortable and she ran out of the house naked after shouting of being burnt by fire all over her body, within which period she confessed to the hearing of people that she was responsible for what happened to my father. Today, she is sober and humbled. God is great. Thanks you so much.” (Names and contact withheld).

I am publishing this because of demands so many people are making. At the same time, I wish to thank God who has used this column to free many from satanic web. I have received a lot of testimonies, to the glory of GOD. While appreciating God in this regard, I wish to remind my numerous readers once more that I am still a Philosopher, The Reformer and a researcher in the field of sacred mysteries. I am not a prophet, Reverend Pastor, Apostle, Evangelist, Bishop, etc; in fact, I do not exist and I know nothing. Yes, I am nothing than what I am. For the sake of emphasis, however, I do not exist, only God does. I have done nothing, only God performs all things through me. However, what many of my readers are enjoying now is but an infinitesimal part of the great exposition that is to come. Just watch out! God is all in all and to him alone be the glory now and forever more. Amen. Anyone that has used my oil without receiving any miracle should know that God has many ways of answering both wishes and prayers. He can never forsake you. Trusting God with knowledge and for the best is more rewarding than living without faith. The same is like a voyager travelling westward on a pleasure trip. The good Lord shall continue to use this column to do great things in the life of humanity; many shall be set free, in Jesus’ Name.

I wish to state here that the exposition in this column is not designed to keep us in fear but to awaken us in order to be careful because we are in a big spiritual battle with the kingdom of darkness. One’s ignorance in this context does not truly make any sense. There are many reasons behind why many people suffer in the world of man. Some problems are caused by contact point between man and some demonic elements; few could be as a result of reincarnational foundation, few could be by destiny. Agents of darkness could monitor a family in order to perpetually keep the family in serious demonic manipulation. I may be misunderstood here following our common but uncanny and eerie Christian credo and creed. To be controlled by creed is good but not at the expense of your moral freedom. Some Christians do not know that what they ignore may be responsible for their woes, as a result when they pray and ask God for spiritual assistance, they ought to investigate themselves in line with their destiny both before and now. The sin of before can lead to the sufferings of now, the human shadow is like the identity of mentally-induced religious creed. Salvation comes first only if you can avoid being guided by a blind spiritual leader. To be regulated by this kind of creed is like accepting a favour from the wind. The truth is that humanity has gone far beyond tracing their root to reality. Falsehood and vain creed has taken over our streets as the “Area Boys Theology” bereft of any iota of true spirituality is on the increase. This has devalued and depilated our morals and has assisted in the acceleration of our problems and sufferings.

The demonic kingdom is perfectly organized and such organization is leading to serious but perfect destruction. By so doing, they organize their schemes in such a way that each demonic weapon becomes a major point of contact to devastate and wreck havoc. Some of his nefarious activities and dexterities I have exposed in my numerous books, articles and other social means of communication, and I am very happy to inform you that many have been set free hitherto.

In trying to mislead humanity via calculated and organized creed, the orthodox thinker as well as the modern believer congratulate themselves in conflicts by denying to cast the beams out of their own eyes this has created serious mental darkness leading to creation of devils on weekly basis. This has become the daily pestilence that flies in the day within the doors of our modern creed, which on the other hand is responsible for the daily invocation of the sins that daily beset us. In the words of St. Paul, “…let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth so easily beset us and let us run with patience the race that is set before us…” Heb. 12:1. This is the basis for spiritual soaring to final freedom.

Humanity must avoid the shoals of a sensual and speculative religion, the kind that holds the form of godliness but denies the power. Yes, we must endeavour within our divinely given ability advance the epoch of truth by progressing in the harmony that exist between the Bible and its spiritual apprehension. This is because when human theories and creed are weighed in the spiritual scale of divine reality, they must be found wanting as the angels disappear at the announcement of falsehood.

Consequent upon the claim that our creed knows all things, including how to expel evil and enthrone love is a missing link. The knowledge on how to eschew evil and consequently cast it out has become ‘the evil’ that’s eventually haunting us. Separation of evil from good has become the image that struggles for survival within the camouflage of concealed truth; this has in turn bemused many clergymen. The response of Christ “…Get thee behind me Satan,” as recorded in Luke 4:8, when he was offered the opulence of the material world by Satan, has become our modern consolation.

Salvation is free but the maintenance is very expensive. To receive prayer is free but to sustain it is expensive. You must guard yourself against any free gift that comes from man. God can give freely but sometimes he takes from your previous account to refill your present one. However, the price of sacrificing his begotten Son, which gives us the freedom we have, did not come free of charge. Inside the sacrifice lie many things and none is free yet everything is free. He gives spiritual gifts free and if you misuse it, you pay for it. His death is the highest form of sacrifice that is unquantifiable; though Christ Himself benefitted more from the sacrifice. The Bible says, “Neither did we eat any man’s bread for nought…” 2 Thess.3:8. To eat anyone’s food for nought is an overdraft, which you must pay. Ignoring the payment may lead to the reason why you are suffering.