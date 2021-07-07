“God bless you, our most revered man of God. My own case was that of marriage. I am a beautiful girl and people kept coming asking for my hand in marriage. Anyone that came would not last. This ugly experience continued to a point that it became a common slogan in my town. I had more than 15 disappointments in life with regard to marriage. My pastors kept praying and some prophets attributed it to what they called ‘Spiritual Husband.’ I did undergo all kinds of prayers and deliverances, yet the problem persisted. I spent all my earnings on seed sowing and seeking spiritual assistance. The one that made me almost mad was the case of my suitor who brought the first drink, according to our custom and tradition, to my parents and consequently agreed on when to come back for the fulfillment of other marriage rites. He attended the same church with me and as a result, I trusted that it was not going to fail. All of a sudden, the brother stopped picking my calls, after some time, he stopped coming to fellowship and in fact worked his transfer out of the state. It became a problem and before we could locate him he had married another person and she became pregnant for him. It was at that point that I started searching for your contact, having spoken to you before. When I re-contacted you, it was like a miracle; you picked up and listened to me. After all said and done, you asked me to do what you instructed me initially. By the grace of God, I ordered three different kinds of your oil and you gave me the instruction on what to do. To God be the glory, at the end of the prayer, two persons came and became serious but when I submitted their names to you, the Holy Spirit spoke through you and made a choice for me; today we are married and I am expecting my first baby… God bless you richly for being a vessel unto honour.”

– Mrs. Joy E.O., [email protected]

“God is great, my dear Professor Uzorma. I got you oil last November for my wife who confessed to be a serious witch behind my failure, inability to impregnate her due to low sperm count. We have been married for 15 years without any child. She confessed after using your first oil and we re-ordered the second one for God to give us the blessing of the womb. My brother, it was a serious battle between me, my wife and the evil forces…The low sperm count manifested in me mysteriously. We prayed and fasted together and the evil ones came, when she became pregnant and in January this year; it was like heaven was going to fall down to the earth. The instruction and prayers you gave to us sustained us till the day she put to bed to a baby boy. Sir, since that day she delivered of a baby boy, we have known peace and my wife is free from any form of evil attack. May the good Lord bless you for us. (Names and contact withheld).

Now, through a psychic process of psychometric analysis, one by the assistance of some cosmic forces can identify an unknown person by his writing or through some object he wore or used in the past. Through the same process, a psychometrist can as well use one’s money and understand subjectively the blessings coming for one and such an agent can re-channel it to anyone who will come to him for “solution.” That is why you have to dedicate your money before giving it out or before buying anything.

My dear, let us be watchful and do everything to the glory of God. Don’t be carried away by love of money, rather, give your time to prayer and fasting. Even if you don’t have money at the moment, I urge you to stand for the Lord; He shall visit you not by the force of your struggle or by competition but it will come by his grace and according to his riches in glory (Phil 4:19).

Finally, before you use any money dedicate it to the lord and before you give out money I urge you as well to dedicate it to the Lord. At the risk of repeating myself, do not forget that money is used in getting money and money is used as well in taking away money.

Let us take these words into us “Lest Satan should get advantage of us; for we are not ignorant of his devices” (2 Cor. 2:11). Again, some people are not aware that certain foods sold in our markets today are contaminated. People are not aware of the fact that Satan and his agents are busy daily projecting demonic waves and contaminating missiles to the detriment of those of us living on this Planet Earth. It is not good to eat everything; it is good as well to eat provided one is spiritually guided. What does this mean to you? Now, biblically speaking, we are instructed by Paul to eat anything without questioning as is evident in 1 Cor. 10:25-26. Furthermore, I implore you to pray before eating.

Nevertheless, one’s spiritual level will determine whether one will eat everything that comes one’s way or not. I am saying this because I am fully aware of the scheme Satan and his agents are applying on people in connection with food. Yes, the level of your spiritual level will go a long way in determining whether or not you will eat anything that is presented to you.

I am aware that if food is contaminated by a highly trained master of esoteric order, and the food is brought into the market for distribution (sale) and consumption, if a person that is not rooted in the righteousness of our Lord and Master Jesus Christ buys it, and blesses it with a low degree of spiritual power and eats it, the fellow becomes contaminated immediately. This is the more reason every Christian is encouraged to be strong in the Lord.

Apart from the above, what we eat in most cases can contribute to our spiritual progress and it can as well lower us from the spiritual scale. Look at the case of those that smoke and take alcohol. Unknown to them, they are exposing themselves to the ubiquitous attacks of the evil one. They are directly handing themselves to demons operating in the fire occult kingdom as well as the ones operating in the space without their knowledge of it. This act is very wrong. It may interest you to know that some of the meats that we eat today are human beings. This you may not know because of your attachment to ignorance and mundane things.

There are higher metaphysical powers of the occult within some subtle and material elements through which human beings can be transformed into a cow, goat or otherwise within 27 seconds. This power is still being possessed by many today. The power, which originated in ancient Babylon, was advanced in India. But in recent times, the masters of African esotericism have contributed to accelerate its ultimate advancement in the world of man.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.