“Prof, doctors diagnosed my wife of fibroid and did operation on her to enable her conceive for me. I spent millions on her just for us to have our own baby after 14 years of marriage without any child. Though I knew it was a core spiritual case because the result also proved that I had serious low sperm count. For more than 14 years, my wife and I saw hell and spent all our money on drugs and prayer houses. Last year, when I was introduced to your column, I started reading it and, on one occasion, I contacted you and you asked me to order your oil for my own case. When I did, I discovered that the low sperm count as was diagnosed disappeared after I ordered your oil two times and used it according to your instruction. In fact, I became free. Thereafter, I ordered another one for my wife who used her own and had a miracle that I do not know how to explain it. The way the fibroid vanished highly amazed us. Few weeks later, my wife conceived and she is highly in her expectant mood now. Kindly pray for her safe delivery, as God is highly and mightily using you sir.”

– Mr. Miracle, [email protected]

“To God be the glory, my brother Nathan, I am a witness to what God is using you to do in this world. My mother has been sick for a long time and the sickness was given all sorts of names and medical doctors made merchandise of us, yet her condition did not change. When I got your oil, after you had informed us that it was poison, we thought it was a joke, but after engaging in the prayer that you gave me, so many things happened around her that made us know the reality of what you saw. One was that she vomited something that looked like a kola-nut. After vomiting it, she started eating and breathing well unlike before. Sir, it might interest you to know that one of my uncles came to her after he was highly tormented by God to confess; he met my mother and confessed being responsible for her woes and confessed how he poisoned her. My mother forgave him and prayed for him too. To God be the glory, my mother is back to her usual business. God bless you, Prof.”

– Favour

And in most cases, she would often notice something like an object moving inside her private part and this is also applicable to man. As a matter of fact, these demon boys and girls are moving about seeking who to dominate and ruin and whosoever is contaminated can only be set free by the blessed power of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Recently, I ministered to a woman whose 10 years of marriage had not produced a child. The woman had been told that her husband was the cause of her childlessness by a medical doctor. When she heard this, she decided to go after other men to enable her take in. Unfortunately, the first man she met on her first attempt in this regard was a demon among men. The demon man gave her a lot of money and committed adultery with her and, in the process, the demon man deposited certain destructive elements (yenyima) into her. They parted. Through that point of contact, the demon man began to invoke the woman, but she was not aware that she was being invoked. The woman felt unconscious, and seriously desired staying with that demon man, but she did not know how to escape. She visited the man again. The man was very happy because he could at this time use her for any purpose. Both had sex again. When the husband became aware of what was happening, the woman boldly told her husband to allow her flirt so that she could have a child. The man could not say anything because he was hypnotized by the ‘demon man’. Finally, the woman became pregnant and carried the fetus in her womb for two years. Now, when the same woman visited me on appointment, I ministered prayers on her and consequently recommended my oil to her. She used the oil and put to bed the next week to a monster. She lamented in the hospital and confessed her sins. Five days after delivery so many unspeakable things happened to her. The Lord said, “If a man commits adultery with the wife of his neighbours, both the adulterer and the adulteress shall be put to death” Lev. 20:10. It may interest you to know that it was the element, which the demon deposited inside her, that killed her at last.

I have already stated in many of my books how beggars can use your hard-earned money to enslave you and lock up your progress in a spiritual box. The Bible says, “For the love of money is the root of all evil, while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.” 1 Tim. 6:10

Many people are suffering today as a result of the money, which they received from a native doctor, metaphysician, occultist and much more. There is an occult art through which seven strong spirits are invoked solely for making money. You may wish to know that this art is an “energy essence” set up in the space by the Grand Masters of higher negative forces.

Whether or not money is invoked through such occult art or via any demonic entity, the important thing is that the so-called money is a trap by the prince of darkness to enslave people. Through esoteric studies, I discovered that an agent of darkness can give money to one, and through the money, your blessings will be rechannelled to him or her through an advanced esoteric system. In most cases, you may not know that the money given to you is initiated; when you put it into your business or any other thing, instead of making profit you will experience loss or failure every day.

Bear in mind that the moment the real money you are trading with is contaminated, you will begin to experience constant failures and much more; this is despite the economic recession. It is not a joke; much of the money that is circulating in the world today is contaminated. No one is free from the use of this kind of money. That is why it is very necessary to pray and dedicate any money (you suspect) in the name of Christ for three days if you are sure that an agent of darkness has given it to you before putting it into your daily business. Those wishing to know more about this should contact me personally or order my oil for same.

Dear reader, if you have anyone who whenever he or she wants to give you some money, the same gives you specific amount of money, for instance, if he constantly gives you N400, N800 or more, and cannot add or subtract from that specific amount he gives always, then I urge you to dedicate the money before using it. Be informed that money is used in getting money and money is used in taking away money.

Further to the above, if such a person gives you money through the left hand, please do not collect the money from him or her. If you do, you must dedicate it in the name of Jesus Christ. I humbly implore you not to put such money into your business or else your business will be ruined, if you are not strong in the Lord.

It could further interest you to know that the fraudsters or the dirty game called 419 or Yahoo-yahoo is under the leadership of a demonic entity. Today, many of our youths are involved in this ugly deal that has painted the image of this country negative in the international world. Anyone that is doing such needs freedom and salvation in Christ and anybody who collects such money and puts it into his or her business is contaminating his business, and it forms the contact point from where demons will then dominate such business and regulate it. In the science of psychometry, which is a branch of para-psychology, I studied this in the past. Through the art of psychometry one can identify an unknown person by a few handwritten lines. This science is also related to graphology, which has to do with handwriting identification. Now through a psychic process of psychometric analysis, one by the assistance of some cosmic forces, can identify an unknown person by his writing or through some object he wore or used in the past.