“The God of miracles has not changed. He did it in my life and I want to share this wonderful testimony with you. As a man of God, I have a ministry and if I pray for people they will go to another Church and give testimony and thanksgiving. This has continued for years and my ministry has not been successful. God answers my prayer whenever I pray for people but I get nothing in reward from them. I have met many men of God for the solution but got no positive response. Finally, someone introduced me to your column and I have been reading it for over five years. When I called and explained my situation to you, it was not difficult as you responded quickly to me and instructed that I should order four different types of your oil. I did as was directed by you. After the entire prayer, I noticed a reasonable miracle…But you asked me to repeat the prayer the second and third time, respectively. At the end of the third one, it became obvious to me why you gave such instruction. Miracles started unfolding and, today, I can see vision and prophesy to people accurately, by the grace of God. I can’t thank you enough for allowing yourself to be used by God. The church is growing so much and people come back after praying…God bless you, sir.”

– Rev. Emma N., [email protected]

“Good day, Prof. Uzorma, I just want to thank God almighty for using you through the oil you sent to me. Before now, my body and that of my children were used for serious attacks by evil witches to the extent that when they attacked me all my body would be itching me. The attack was so much on all of us to the extent that the evil forces manifested in my room as tiny and medium-sized rats with obnoxious and horrible odour that made us very uncomfortable. After the use of the oil together with the prayer, all those evil manifestations together with the scratching all over our bodies stopped. We now sleep very well without any form of evil attack on any of us. God is indeed great.”

– Emeka, 08060343233 (This testimony is repeated)

“My brother Prof, I am a senior special assistant to a sitting governor in this nation. I was appointed miraculously and this has generated serious attacks from here and there. One day, I came to my office only to see a big snake on my seat. That was after a young lady had informed me of dealing with me. I thought it was a joke. When I saw the snake and one local egg on the ground, I called on my pastor who came and prayed and anointed the seat and my office and asked me to go on with my activities of the day. Sir, I did as he instructed and the moment I sat on the seat, I had goose pimples all over my body and my legs started shaking and my head was like pulling out. I had the greatest temptation of my life. The following day I became paralyzed and was hospitalized. The doctors did not find anything wrong with me, yet I was in pain and was gradually dying. My sister contacted you and ordered two kinds of your oil and used them on me for four days as I was unconscious; and when the oil was used on me, in the presence of everybody I vomited certain things and slept off. The following day I walked out of the hospital completely healed. I am so grateful to God for using you to restore me back to life. God be with you sir.” (Names and contact withheld as demanded).

Before going further, I wish to accentuate here that one’s mental level also helps in determining how the evil forces will attack one. Now, we all know that the devil is a higher spiritual being with intelligence, aptitude and subtle abilities. He is very smart and clever. He attacks people or possesses one based on the persons mental-cum-psychic abilities. If the devil sees that, by virtue of your mental development, you have gone beyond the worship of ugly carved images, he gives you wise and deep esoteric books to dominate you. If he notices that one has gone beyond certain religious rituals, he devices a means to dominate the person through what is commensurate to his mental-cum-intellectual development.

The above will bring us to the prevailing fact that, as a result of poverty prevailing in the so-called Third World countries, the forces of darkness have taken undue advantage of same and have capitalized on that aspect to launch many elements into people through the use of second-hand clothes.

In Nigeria today, the business of second-hand clothes and shoes is a fast growing one. This is so because of the level of our economic development. As a matter of fact, there are millions of second-hand clothes sold here in Nigeria and other parts of the world that are at the same level of economic standard with Nigeria. You need to know that some of these clothes and shoes were firstly used by ‘demons’ or by some highly trained agents of darkness.

Consequently, these materials, which are sold in various places, are sold so that the human beings who use them can be enslaved through some highly concentrated, subtle occult elements that are put in them. Through such wears, the forces of darkness can make direct contact with the user.

When a person puts on any of such second-hand materials already contaminated, he is covered with a subtle element of darkness; through it, higher demons will set a mark of destruction upon the person’s forehead through which a demonic contact point is established. The question is: How can demons store some elements in a cloth or shoe? This is possible because Satan is a master in the esoteric art of scheming. In the past and through esoteric studies, I discovered that a “master” in the craft of astral projection could travel via astral journey into a dark region with an evil intention, which is for the detriment of some people outside divine protection. You should know that in every community, society and continent, Satan has his agents and through these agents invitations are made to grand masters of the occult all over the world for spiritual assignment aimed at harming humanity. This is a mystery!

Better expressed, in some cases, a grand master of the occult could be invited to places like Austria, Korea, USA, Britain, to mention but a few, to a big warehouse. Inside the house, people would pack bags of different things like clothes and other things. The occult master will then ‘bless’ those materials. The ‘blessing’ in this context is to introduce some elements of darkness into them before they are sent out. They can never be sent out without a grand master of the occult ‘blessing’ them. The moment he ‘blesses’ them, those materials would be sent into Third World countries. The moment one buys such a material, the element put into it will enslave the one. This will make it easy for the forces to begin to manipulate the fellow. Apart from the above, the use of second-hand materials is a sign of social slavery. Let us stand against it, though I’m aware that it may be very difficult now in view of deep economic recession that has bedevilled us. Many skeptics may disbelieve this and may further regard it as one of the highest fallacies. If you think it is, can you recall any time in your life that your clothes were missing even when you were quite sure that no person tampered with them? Now how did that happen? Take your time to think about it.

