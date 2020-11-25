“Good day, sir. I want to use this medium to thank you for your assistance sometime in the past when I had a series of spiritual attacks. I ordered your oil after contacting you and strictly followed the instructions, I immediately had relief when one of my uncles suffered severe stroke and died. May God continue to bless you as you liberate people from bondage.”

– Mr.Kene 08068510786

“God is still alive. I am happy that my prayer was answered after using your oil. You could recall that I ordered your oil two to three times and did the prayer as you instructed me. At first, I thought it was a joke but when I insisted knowing that the testimonies I read from your column were real, I maintained my faith and prayed with it until I got my request granted. My business was almost dead, my health was very down and my family scattered. In fact, I was living from hand to mouth until I did your prayer and became free. My wife left me and all my friends abandoned me. After the prayer, one of my friends who was indebted to me for six years that ran away with my money called me and paid me. My wife came back and apologized and was forgiven. My business is doing well and I have no reason to hide my testimony from you sir. I am happy to be part of this life-transforming column. God be with you, sir.”

– Mr. Uzo

“Dear Prof. please publish this testimony but not with my name and contact. I want to inform you here that the man that killed my mother and my only brother has confessed after the use of your oil. It was indeed a miracle to the entire family. He confessed how he did it and after that he gave up the ghost. Apart from that sir, God has started a new thing in my life since after the prayer. God is worthy of our praise.” (Names and contact withheld as demanded)

One should just allow himself to be led by the Spirit of God, by so doing, he will overcome all the bogus evil powers. It should be noted here that during the time of Prophet Daniel, he was led by the spirit of God and this made him to refrain from eating certain foods prepared in the palace of King Nebuchadnezzar.

The Bible reports in this regard, “But Daniel purposed in his heart that he would not defile himself with the portion of the King’s meat, nor with the wine which he drank, therefore he requested of the prince of the eunuchs that he might not defile himself” Dan 1:8.

You can eat all things if you like. But if you sincerely wish to be free from satanic bondage and be advanced in life, then be strong in the Lord for even if you mistakenly buy such meat, by the power in the blood of the Lamb, such demonic energy projected to contaminate you shall be annulled. This is possible if you are constantly in tune with our Lord Jesus Christ, the master who gives absolute freedom.

There are occult centres from where invisible missiles are projected on daily basis to contaminate humanity. Most things you buy in the marketplaces are contaminated. An agent of darkness can launch an element of darkness into your body system through food. For your information, it is repulsive for one to wake up and enter into a marketplace to buy ‘AKARA’. Till now, most of the ‘Akara’ you see on our various streets could easily be contaminated. I urge you to pray before eating anything presented to you. One of the most spiritually acceptable ways of blessing food is to invite the divine to participate with you in the eating; this I shall explain later.

We are aware that all things are pure as said by Paul in Romans 14:20, but you should know that all things are pure only to the pure. Now, if food is contaminated by an agent of darkness and presented to a pure man of God, the moment the pure man blesses the food, the very demonic element which the powers of darkness deposited in it becomes neutralized automatically by virtue of the fervent prayers of the righteous which avails much (James 5:16).

On the other hand, if the fellow is not fully in the Lord, he or she becomes contaminated without delay. Therefore, be pure and be led by the Spirit and be ready to do the will of God as Christ did. Jesus Christ confirmed this when he said, “Labour not for the meat which perished but for the meat which endureth unto everlasting life which the son of man shall give unto you. For him hath God the Father sealed” (John 6:27).

Children are blessings from God to the parents. That is why any married woman that has no child will make every effort to ensure that God blesses her. In most cases, when they are blessed, they refuse taking care of their children. This has always been the major root of failure in some families.

Many children are being initiated today into the world of darkness through their careless ways of eating. If you train your child in such a way that he eats outside the home then be prepared to receive the reciprocal effect of such carelessness which will definitely be to your detriment. We are in a spiritual warfare. Any child, who eats often outside his home carelessly will easily be contaminated by an agent of darkness.

Dear reader, some time in Lagos State of Nigeria, an agent of darkness was sent into schools to initiate some little children. For this purpose, the demon materialized as a human being in this world. She assumed the form of a woman and went into the market and bought some packets of candies. The woman “blessed’’ it and put in some elements of darkness into it so that any child she gave it to was initiated.

The moment the demon woman entered into the school, she saw the children playing. She quickly approached them and began sharing the candies. The children gathered around her and she shared the candies to them all. They were very happy and finally the agent left. One of the little kids kept her own inside her bag hoping to show it to her father who was a pastor in one gospel church. When she got home, she forgot it and went about her activities.

The next morning, she opened her bag and saw a big human hand, she was afraid and scared thus she cried out for help, immediately her parents came and saw the hand inside their daughter’s bag. When she was asked what actually happened, she narrated her story. It could further please you to know that 60 per cent of the children in that school were all contaminated. That was the purpose for which the evil agent manifested.

Now for your information, many school teachers who are agents of darkness are constantly used by the mighty powers of darkness to initiate many children. Parents should guide their kids and train them in the way of the Lord. The Bible says, “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it” (Prov. 2.6).

Now, the level of one’s psychological and mental development will always determine the level at which the devil will attack one. Further to this, the economic and political situation of a country also goes a long way in determining how the forces of darkness will fight the country. This will bring us to the understanding of the fact that the people of Europe and United States of America, together with those in the so-called developed countries may have by virtue of socio-economic development gone beyond the use of second-hand or fairly used cloths. And as a result of this, the mighty forces of darkness operating in high and low places may not attack them through the use of such clothes.