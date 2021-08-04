“Prof, someone gave me a cola-nut during burial in my village and i ate it. The following day the cola-nut was still hanging on my throat which made me feel very uncomfortable. For more than eight months I have lived with this demonic case which rejected every medical attention. I was in serious pain and every prayer made for me by men of God, was like water poured on a stone. But when I started reading your column and saw what God is using your anointing oil to do in many lives, I decided to order for it. I want to thank God for your life. When I used the oil, three days thereafter, I vomited the cola-nut and I am very strong now. God bless you sir. Mr. Matthew Email [email protected]

“God has answered my prayer dear Prof. He did it in a marvelous way my business was down for years and my marriage that has not produced any child is now finally blessed after using two bottles of your oil to do my prayer. Today, the business is growing with speed and my wife had a baby boy for me after we have prayed, fasted and waited on the Lord without any answer. Many prophets used us as business center. We saw hell my brother… God finally used your oil to do wonder for us. My 17 years of marriage without child is now blessed with a baby boy. My dead business is revived without delay…God be with you sir…” Mr. Edu Mgbeokwere .

“My beloved brother, publish this testimony but withhold my names and contact please. As important and exposed as I am, I never knew my wife was cheating on me to the extent of sleeping with his man friend in my hotel establishment. When I confronted her about it, she denied it and called me all sorts of names. I have been suspecting her though without any concrete evidence because she is very intelligent and can cover up easily. When I consulted you on this, you asked me to pray with your oil which I did; sir, my wife called me, humbled herself and was confessing with tears all that she has been doing to me immediately after the prayer. It was like a magic sir. She truly confessed and mentioned the names of her men friends which one of my very good friends is involved. In fact, i saw real repentance in her and since then I have been enjoying my marriage. May God be blessed for restoring my wife to her real self…” (Names and contact withheld)

Many have encountered untold predicaments by the so called solution they received from these workers of iniquity. They are everywhere. Many of them are in churches and gather people through the working of miracles. I knew many of them in the past. Others are agents of darkness who by virtue of their assignment are assigned to operate spiritual movement like prayer houses, churches and much more. Dear reader, don’t expect me to tell you that Mr. A is a false prophet or this or that church is a true or false church, No but you should reach that conclusion by the evidence provided in this work, for Jesus said, “Ye shall know them by their fruit…” (matt.7:16).

I wish to inform you at this point that some of these agents of darkness do not go with the title “prophet” rather majority of them are known as Master, Apostle, Pastor, Bishop, Guru, Swami, Aladura, Alhaji, Malam, Reverend and Pujari, to mention but a few. Yes the rulers of darkness can disguise themselves and appear physically as servants of God. Demons can give you anything the moment you agree to become their slave. However, when you carry out any instruction given to you by such an agent you are consciously handing yourself over to Satan and his forces.

It does not matter whether such an agent quotes any portion of the bible to support such instruction or not. Now bear in mind that when you go to such an agent for solution to your problems, you can receive a “solution” based on the level in which the proclaimed “prophet” can operate in the satanic realm. But I must let you know that any “solution” received from an agent of darkness will put you in bigger bondage and manifest greater problem for you in this world.

Those agents will manifest physically as professed men or women of God. They may be instructed by demons to keep to certain instructions based on the spirit responsible for the operation. Some of them practice (“Ahnisa” a Sanskrit word which is the basis for Hindu’s respect for animals), vegetarianism. Though to be a vegetarian by divine instruction and health issues should not be confused with what I am saying here. The bible states “And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light. Therefore, it is no great thing if his ministers also be transformed as the ministers of righteousness, whose end shall be according to their works” (IIcor.11:14).

Now, as you read on you will come to the knowledge of how one can be contaminated by seeking solution from these ministers of unrighteousness.

A demon source could be disguised as a path of light. This is so because the devil is in the business of deceiving people. Many people today are using demonic holy water for prayers without knowing the implication of it. For your information, if you have at one time or the other in your life used any demonic “holy water” given to you by these agents I am talking about; you truly need deliverance. Many are using it because it is “blessed” by a priest they trust so much. It could please you to know that the so-called demonic holy water is a contact point between you and the water spirits. In the water occult kingdom, there is a spirit known as and called MARAMANDA. There is a serious esoteric manipulation in which this spirit is projected by higher spirit to act a religious drama in relation to the manifestation of the mother of Christ in many different cults.

Dear reader, “Ye shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free” (John8:32). The truth is that this kind of demonic “holy water” is a way of contacting the spirits operating in the water realm to come to your aid…. There are three spirits which control such “holy water,” namely Esam Padac , Esam Melac and Etharaho. These are the mighty spirits that control any of the so called contaminated holy water. In some cases, people drink, rub and even use it to cook their food. In whichever way you use it, these mentioned spirits are there to give you your heart desire which shall consequently culminate in enslaving you. They are mighty spirits in the water occult kingdom. The moment the water touches you, if you are not fully in Jesus Christ you will be possessed by demons immediately, though not in all cases.

Any person who uses demonic and contaminated water to pray for people is an agent of darkness. Now, be informed that the moment such an agent of darkness uses salt in “blessing” it, a higher spirit is involved. This kind of “Holy water” is a contact point of the enemy, so guard yourself against the use of it. In many churches today, this practice is very common and through it some have lost their lives while others are passing through hell without knowing the source of their problems. God could as well use water as a point of contact to free someone in trouble through his anointed servant. But one has to be careful of some fake men of God who are preaching to contaminate people in order to make ends meet.

Few weeks ago, I was informed by a friend on how a particular “man of God” has been threatening his members that if anyone leaves his Church, the person will die and suffer serious setback in whatever he does for a living. Freedom of association has become bondage for those who have become entangled. This system of threatening Church members is absolutely demonic and should be spoken against. I once ministered to a girl whose problem began the moment she visited a prophet that gave her demonic holy water to drink and to rub and use it for prayer as well. She said that, when she got home she poured it inside a big container and wanted to use it as the prophet instructed her.

