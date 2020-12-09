This testimony is something I can’t explain how it happened. I have been reading your article for years and they made sense to me. I have been having some issues in life and I never believed that anyone could do any harm to me because I have not done such to any. However my case was like a serious and life challenging one, I have three daughters that have reached the age of marriage but they were not thinking of it and any effort to make them think of marriage provoked them. I thought it was ordinary but when I discovered certain things which I cannot say here, I decided to contact men of God for prayers…but the problem continued. When I contacted you about it and you asked me to order some bottles of your oil for the prayers, I did as you instructed after the prayer my friend’s mother called my wife to tell her what she did to my three daughters that was responsible for late marriage. My wife said she spoke and apologized to us and asked that we forgive her…After the entire process two of them are married this year and the third one is having her traditional marriage this month. Again, the house I started building since 1999 was abandoned due to certain demonic manifestation we saw. After the foundation, we noticed that some evil men came at night and sprinkled blood of an animal around the entire building. Since then, the money to build the house vanished and the house was abandoned. I also brought the problem to your notice; however, you advised that I should order different oil that looked like PEN. When I did, and prayed with them, I discovered so many things spiritually and by the grace of God, I had open doors financially to continue and complete the building this year. It’s a miracle and God knows how we feel about these great miracles. God bless you sir…” Mr. Wasa. N. K Email [email protected]

“As a human being I find it difficult to believe easily. I have been following your article for a long time with my friend and doubted so many things but my wife kept telling me to try and contact you over our case that defiled prayers of many great men of God. In fact, I was dying of poverty every day, my wife was taking care of me and you know what that means. My story started when I went home for Christmas; in our village meeting, I challenged one of my kinsmen who was feared my many and was regarded an evil man. He shouted and pointed at me with his staff that he was going to deal with me. I thought it was a joke Prof. but it happened in the eyes of everybody around me. He turned me to a beggar. It all happened when I saw him in my dream dropping some demonic substances in side my four big shops here in Onitsha. In fact, I was a rich man and had more than five buildings of my own but when this attack started sir, I sold everything including my lands in my village…Money did not stay in my hands. I discovered that one of my legs was swollen and started decaying. I was taken to my village to go and die because there was no money to handle my case. My four shops were all sold I cannot explain what happened to my money. It was at the point of losing my life that my friend who has been following your article with me assisted me to order two bottles of your oil and I did the prayer as you instructed. Prof, God is too much! I saw his hand-work in no small measure…God did it that the man who was responsible for my woes confessed and apologized to me and God took good care of his case as you know. Today, my case is settled. Just within four months now, my business is back in full force, I have regained many things that I have lost. My decayed leg was healed after I applied your oil on it and my business is doing well… Daddy, I can’t thank God enough on your behalf. I am a witness to what your oil can do. God bless you so much…” Mr. Christopher (contact withheld).

Some years back in Owerri at Douglas road, a man went to the market and brought some second hand clothes. He went home with them. The next day he decided to put on one of them for work. Then he wore it freely and went to work, but as he was coming back from his office, and was about entering a car he suddenly saw somebody who placed his hands on his shoulder and said “GIVE ME MY CLOTH OR ELSE…” Now, before the man could turn his face, the demon man fled. Unfortunately, the man saw himself naked. The demon man went away with his cloth. This created fears all around the man and sickness was introduced into him. But he was saved at last.

When you go to buy such clothes, please I urge you to first of all consider within you the question of who previously wore the dress you want to buy. The person might be a demon or an agent of darkness. In most cases, an agent of darkness can as well buy the said cloth and through a psychometric process, discovers the last user, if the person is alive and if the agent of darkness wishes to harm him or her, he does so by invoking the person through the cloth.

Years back in Rivers state, a young Christian convert bought a pair of second hand shoes and suit. He used his two months’ salary and bought the materials. That day, he was overwhelmed with joy. He joyfully went home and began preparing his meal. When it was time for him to go to bed, (about 11.30pm) he could not pray much. He never knew that the owner of those wears was a demon who once lived here on earth. At night, the brother heard a knock not even on his door rather the knock came from the window. The brother was exasperated and consequently remained silent. The demon knocked again in anger. When the brother inquired who was knocking and why he should knock at the window, the demon spoke in the language the brother did not understand. This immediately brought fears into him. Paul concludes “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of sound mind” (II Tim 1:7).

The fear which came into the brother reduced his faith to naught. Then he began to speak in tongues in fear when the demon noticed that he was wasting time to open his door, he became angrier and forced the door and windows open at the same time. The brother observed that the demon had two heads two golden eyes, four breasts and naked, without a male or female private part. The young convert was flummoxed and was about running out of his room. In the attempt of doing so, the demon hit on his head and entered into the room and finally went away with the second hand suit and shoes.

The moment the demon left one part of the brother’s body became paralyzed as a result of the knock, which the demon gave him on his head. If the brother had not bought such things, no demon would have visited him. In most cases we attract these demons through ignorance. Those wishing to know what to do after buying such things should not waste time to dedicate in the name of our Lord and savior Jesus Christ. Do wash it with hot water and use the blood of Christ to deal with it before you use.

Many agents of darkness are here on earth operating their cults as churches and anybody who goes to them for one solution or another becomes contaminated. Jesus said “….Take heed that no one deceive you for many prophets shall rise up and shall deceive many” (matt 24:4 and 11). The warning of the lord is that one should take heed lest one be deceived by the show of false prophets. You may not be aware that some “pastors” or “gospel preachers” today are using negative powers in working miracles. By the grace of God, I have exposed them in my book “Pentecostal Demonism”.