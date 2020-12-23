“Dear Prof. I want the world to hear me clearly and thank God with me for the great miracle He did in my family through The Re-former Prof Nathan. My wife was pregnant of a baby which several scan proved to be a baby girl. Having had three baby girls, I prayed God to give me a baby boy. When it was proven beyond every reasonable doubt that my wife was going to put to bed a baby girl, I contacted Prof. Nathan. He introduced us to his anointing oil which we bought and applied and followed the instructions he gave. We did all that within three weeks. My wife had a revelation of three angels that visited her and operated on her and changed the sex of the baby in her dream. I am glad to announce to you that my wife had a baby boy last week. This has made us know that God is alive and is working with his servant” Mr. Mr. Tunde B. Email [email protected]

Any person who uses demonic and contaminated water to pray for people is an agent of darkness. Now, be informed that the moment such an agent of darkness uses salt in “blessing” it, a higher spirit is involved. This kind of “Holy water” is a contact point of the enemy, so guard yourself against the use of it. In many churches today, this practice is very common and through it some have lost their lives while others are passing through hell without knowing the source of their problems. God could as well use water as a point of contact to free someone in trouble through his anointed servant. But one has to be careful of some fake men of God who are preaching to contaminate people in order to make ends meet.

Few weeks ago, I was informed by a friend on how a particular “man of God” has been threatening his members that if anyone leaves his Church, the person will die and suffer serious setback in whatever he does for a living. Freedom of association has become bondage for those who have become entangled. This system of threatening Church members is absolutely demonic and should be spoken against.

I once ministered to a girl whose problem began the moment she visited a prophet that gave her demonic holy water to drink and to rub and use it for prayer as well. She said that, when she got home she poured it inside a big container and wanted to use it as the prophet instructed her. She opened the container and she did not see any water inside it. She was amazed to see a snake in the place of the water. As she was hurrying up to cover the container so as to call her neighbours to witness her experience, she immediately noticed that the snake mysteriously entered inside her.

She could not speak because she had already used the water which consequently formed the contact point from where the snake entered into her. After that experience she began to see herself in the dream playing with snakes and at a point she was given the power to transform herself into a snake. Glory be to God who saved and freed her at last. The bible concludes “if the son therefore shall set you free you shall be free indeed (John 8:36). More on how demonic ‘holy water’ heals and banishes lower demons shall be discuss in our subsequent exposition.

Another aspect which the devil uses to dominate many people for which they are ignorant of is in reading occult books. Many Christians and non Christians may not be in any secret society but may delight in reading books on occultism. The devil will make you see no evil in this, but I tell you, it is evil indeed. Now, for your guidance, every book is inspired either by God or by Satan. You can agree with me that one can be possessed by the spirit of God the moment the fellow reads the Bible with keen interest; if one can be possessed by the spirit of God only through reading His words, so also one can be possessed by demonic spirits by reading any occult book.

In fact, every book is inspired and the moment you begin to read any book whether that of God or Satan, the spirit which brought the book into existence will possess you. If you belong to those who delight in reading occult books let this understanding prevail in you, at any point you are holding any book on occultism no matter how small the size of the book might be, the book forms the contact point from where you will begin to have demonic dreams and attacks.

Initiation into occultism can begin from that state. Therefore, guard yourself and avoid reading books on Occult Dreams, Astrology, and Metaphysics, Noetic Sciences, Palmistry, demonic Graphology, Extrasensory perception (ESP), Magic, The Book of Mencius, Six and Seven books of Moses., Lotus Sutra, 1Ching, just to mention but a few. These books and many others are specific channels through which one can be contaminated by the powers of darkness. Paul concludes “Beware lest any man spoil you through philosophy and vain deceit, after the tradition of men, after the rudiment of the world, and not after Christ” (Col 2:8).

Another way by which people could be possessed by higher demonic spirit is through the use of demonic palm kernel oil. Demonic Palm kernel oil is another channel through which one can be contaminated by the powers of darkness. Some mothers use demonic palm kernel oil given to them in a prayer house on their children. This immediately contaminates the child. It may be that you may have been given this kind of oil by an agent of darkness, something mixed with this oil to either rub or use in one way or the other, and you may receive your heart’s desire but be informed that this kind of kernel oil is used to introduce certain elements of darkness in your body.

Whether you rub or drink it, it is used to form a contact point for evil spirits within to dominate you. The moment this is done, the very agent who gave it to you will be crowned in the spiritual realm for ‘converting’ or contaminating a soul. Therefore, I urge you to watch after your soul because the devil is after it by all means.

Many of these agents of darkness are using candles and incense for spiritual assignments. Has any evil worker masquerading as minister of God given you candles or incense or any other thing contrary to the will of God for prayers? Then know it that such one is an agent of darkness projected to dominate mankind through evil means. You may receive a solution from him but know that any prayer conducted for you with the use of either candles or incense is an indirect process of contaminating you and initiating you into the realm of blind witches where you can be enslaved and sacrificed at anytime.

Whenever any prayer is made for you by an evil agent of darkness, with the use of candles and incense it means that you have sold yourself to spirits in the fire occult kingdom and in most cases during initiations in which one is instructed to dance round the fire naked, the person becomes doomed. That is, fire sacrifices known in the Sanskrit parlance as Agni Yajna those who are easily used for this sacrifice are those who have via wrong solution contaminated themselves through the use of both candles and incense. This results to untimely death.