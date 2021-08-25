“Prof, God has done it again for me and my family. The native doctor that gave us spiritual quit notice that led to the death of my only son last year is now in total trouble. When I got the oil you sent to me and followed the instructions, four days thereafter the juju doctor called me and said that all his powers had left him and that he was afraid of death. He requested for prayer and the oil too. He has confessed and has accepted Christ as his Lord and personal Saviour. We are living in peace in our house now and all those attacks have stopped. My wife and I are now enjoying peace. May God bless you.”

– Mr. David Agu; [email protected]

“Dear Prof, I thought it was a mere fiction reading the testimonies on your column; I hesitated ordering your oil though not knowing what would be the result. I have visited all prayer houses and Pentecostal churches but my situation remained unchanged. When I finally ordered your oil by August last year, a few days after that, I received a call from a man that had ceased calling and interacting with me since 2010. The call changed the situation in my already crumbled condition. I have been busy since then and God has shown me mercy through you. My dead business is awakened; I am able to feed my household again, a house nearly completed and abandoned since 2010, I will sleep in it this Easter season. Prof, sir, thank you and remain blessed for us all.”

– Chief Sam U.A.

I have already discussed the after-effect of bathing in the river as a means of solving one’s problem. Now, you may in the process of seeking for solution, a ‘prophet’ gives you a special soap to bathe with, so that your man or woman could love you the more. You may receive your heart’s desire, but the forces of darkness within the water realm will transform the foam of the soap into a spiritual net; with this said net, you will be covered, dominated and manipulated by the prince of darkness and his agents. The soap as well is used to introduce some elements of darkness into your body. That forms the contact point. This subtle element would gradually metamorphose to a moving object inside your body.

In the gospel of John 14:6, Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the live, no man cometh unto the father but by me.” Now, the understanding evident in the forgoing statement can only be recognized from the realm of profound spiritual consciousness transcending the limited faculty of mental speculation. Yes, mere mental speculation on the contents of Holy Scriptures cannot advance the human spirit in the true worship of the Almighty God. Let’s face the reality!

The majority of people who are praying and chanting their beads, chaplets and calling the names of dead saints like St. Paul, St. John and others are contacting higher spirits, some of which act certain cosmic but religious drama on them. This does not apply to every case but one must be guided.

I wish to conclude this spiritual series by informing my readers all over the world that the use of my anointing oil is the product of divinity. Many have used it and got solution to their problems and a few have also used it without getting solution to their problems. It is not magic at all but the oil is designed by God to free as many as will have faith in the finished work of Christ. I am not the solution-giver but God is. Therefore, the use of my anointing oil works with faith in God and is still available to as many as want to order it.

Do not forget that I am a philosopher (and a spiritual personality), as a result, I shall soon begin my philosophical voyage in this column that may bamboozle my readers as I did years back. I know I may be called names by some fanatical religious men. My mission is to tell the truth to my generation and leave your soul unhurt.

Now, let it be known to you that a ‘prophet’ may use a cross to pray for you. You need to know that many talismans and amulets are used in the form of a cross even with a carved image of ‘Christ’. When you receive prayers with such things, you are indirectly receiving a mark of destruction and initiation into the realm of blind witches. Through such prayers, an agent of darkness can project some demonic elements into you. Jesus is the only way to God and not a cross or calling on the names of dead saints (1 Tim 2:5).

Dear reader, I wish to bring to your knowledge that drawing a line on the ground while praying using spiritual eggs to pray in one way or the other, using salt, leaves, bark of tree, sugar, milk, bread, groundnuts, beads, rods, rings, clothes, pigeons for ‘spiritual assignment’ or calling the names of angels and saints while praying are diverse ways of contacting the powers of darkness, hence, the instruction came from an agent of darkness. These are also ways by which you can be kept in constant contact with some evil powers.

I wish to conclude this exposition by saying categorically that even if you have been contaminated by an element of darkness, the blood of Jesus Christ, God’s own son, is now available for your freedom. No man can make you free from the bondage of Satan. Only He who gives abundant life, Jesus Christ, can do such.

Now, if you have contaminated yourself by the use of any of these mentioned means in this expository series, you might not be aware of the fact that what you are undergoing now is as a result of your past mistakes. Don’t forget that many people are today experiencing certain objects moving inside their body system. If you have noticed such an object inside you, then, it means that there is an element of darkness inside you. You need to know that the very object is not a demon but an instrument of same. The very object will, from time to time, go out from you like a little lizard, bird, frog, tortoise, snake, rat, reptile, or other things to report everything about you in the spiritual world. In most cases, if your spiritual life is low, the moment you are asleep, the object will come out from inside you without your knowledge. It will be moving inside your room like rat or cockroach. You might even see them and will lack the willpower to kill them because you will be dominated by sleep wave. At a point, the rat or cockroach will enter back into you when you are deeply asleep.

Recently, a young lady I ministered to informed me that she was sleeping one day naked and she noticed that a little snake entered inside her through her private part. Since then, she started noticing some movement inside her body. This experience made her attach great importance to what I have been writing. The moment the agent of darkness consolidates his manipulation in this regards, the person’s body becomes a playground for demonic experiments. This will from time to time worsen your condition (Matthew 12:43-45).

There is also a process in which the satanic object will subjectively engage in destroying your whole physical effort geared towards your success. This I will explain in our next treatise. If this object is in a woman, it will make it very difficult for such a woman to conceive. Even if she does, within two or three weeks, or at most three months, she will experience miscarriage. If the object is in man, the man will be suffering from low sperm count, and this will as well make it impossible for him to impregnate a woman. Near-success syndrome will be his daily experience.

In most cases, the very part in which the said object is occupying will, from time to time, be hot and will be itching you. Furthermore, the one will be experiencing pain in that part of the body often. Remember, the said object did not enter into you just like that. It entered through a contact point, maybe, through what you ate or any of the mentioned processes in this article. The Bible says, ‘Ye have sold yourselves for naught; and ye shall be redeemed without money” (Isa. 52:3).