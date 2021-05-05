The Bible says, “Neither did we eat any man’s bread for nought…” 2 Thess.3:8. To eat anyone’s food for nought is an overdraft, which you must pay. Ignoring the payment may lead to the reason why you are suffering. Eating together is one of the ways of sharing problems together. Whenever you eat anyone’s food, you are sharing from the karmic reactions made manifest in the person’s life. Whoever cooks your meal is consciously in charge of your mood and to a large extent your success. Eating with someone from the same plate and drinking from the same cup is a channel through which higher versions of the inner identity of the persons involved interact and destinies exchanged and shared.

The Bible says, “But we speak the wisdom of God in a mystery. Even the hidden wisdom, which God ordained before the world to our glory” 1 Corinth 2:7. Humanity may not be aware of the reason behind why the supreme God is interested in concealing things for us to dig them out. This is part of the hidden revelations that will certainly set us free upon getting the information.

Now, the person cooking your food or your chef can impregnate your body system via her aura. If he is possessed by a demon, by the time you eat the food the demons responsible for his failure and suffering is planted or infused into your body system and manipulation can begin. What you are, you give and what you have you give out too. The possibility of contamination is common if you are not strong in divine creed of the Messiah.

A young lady said to me some months ago that her younger sister that visited her had the opportunity of cooking for them for two days she spent with them within which period the property her husband had received half payment for was denied them and the money retrieved. The situation made her worried as she also narrated her experience in her office when she was to be promoted and that same sister of hers visited her and passed the night with them and that brought to the end of her promotion.

When she narrated this, I told her that her sister was innocent of all that she was experiencing but the spirit of her sister was responsible. People play host to the spirit of lack and poverty without their knowledge. Let me at this point warn that you must be careful who you bring around your house. If you play host to the spirit of lack or that of sickness, what do you expect? The Bible says in Ephesians 4:27, “Give no room for the devil…” It’s obvious today that many people have died without intending to; the reason is that if you associate with the spirit of death, you should not expect to live except by miracle. Nothing happens to anyone without the person attracting it to himself.

People come from different spiritual locations and their consciousness must protect and defend their spiritual “Local Government Area” of origin.

For instance, if someone comes from the region of “bad luck and lack,” the person will share it with whosoever she comes in contact with. If you submit yourself to such a person as your master, unless God intervenes miraculously, you will remain a beggar all through your physical life on earth. The Bible says, “Know ye not, that to whom ye yield yourselves servants to obey, his servant ye are to whom ye obey…”Any spirit you welcome into your house will determine your experience here.

If a cursed person visits you, or cooks for you or exchanges cloth with you, at the same time you share the greater portion of his or her problem with you. This has nothing to do with whether it’s your portion or not. Certain people receive certain blessings by association, so also one can receive certain problems by any form of contact point or association. Who is your friend? The person you are relating with, who is he or she? Who is your wife or husband?

I have engaged in some discussions with some people who have claimed that whenever a business opportunity is presented and about getting to its materialization, if they share the news with either their wives of husbands, such opportunities will vanish and die a natural death. Do you know why this happens from time to time to some people? The answer is simple: they are from different regions and are not in agreement to receive blessings. The Bible says, “Can two walk together except they be agreed?” Amos 3:3. This agreement is beyond the physical, please, take note!

Let me inform you that a mother may give birth to two sons from the same father but they are two enemies and two manner of nations. Have you not seen a situation where only two sons born into one family relate like dog and cat? The reason is very simple, they are of the same parents here on earth but are of different parents and of different regions in the spiritual world. Like the case of Rebecca in the Bible, “And the Lord said unto her, two nations are in thy womb, and two manner of people shall be separated from thy bowels…Gen. 25:23. Yes, through Rebecca, two manner of nations were symbolized, the black and the white race. Though before that time, blacks and the whites had been in existence for years but God used the birth of Esau and Jacob to portray the position of the major human races in creation. I shall later come to this and inform my generation on why the messiah will come back to the earth via the nation of Edom, the Black race.

If you read the Bible, you will agree with me that there’s no place in the Bible that it was said that God blessed Lot. No, but Lot’s association with Abraham brought about his blessings, which informs why one must be careful who he or she associates with.