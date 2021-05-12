There is a common slogan in the philosophical parlance that “Like attracts like.” In order of reality, nothing happens to man without himself attracting same directly or indirectly. Yes, many people suffer in life today due to their ignorance of the workings of things. No human being is free from this form of manipulation and the divine is constantly making efforts to bring us out but the creed and positions we hold in our various churches have continued to blind us from seeking solutions.

A particular man once said to me that his position in his church has never allowed him seek solution outside his denomination. I told him that he was going to lose his job soon owing to the things I saw around him, he ignored it and went on with his usual orthodox prayer formula. As a good friend, I told him not to engage in a particular business with the man who brought a very promising and inviting entrepreneurial idea. He refused and assured me that the prayer of his priest was enough for him. In fact, he mistakenly mentioned the business idea to me and later blamed himself for doing so.

When he mentioned it to me in the presence of the young man who had sound business ideas but lacked the spirit and destiny to actualize them, I quickly took a spiritual look at the young man and discovered that his destiny in life was to give business ideas to people who would later compensate him but any attempt to implement any by himself would lead to colossal loss. I mentioned this to my friend and warned him not to put any kobo into the business. However, he refused and went ahead and invested all his money. After about three weeks he called me and started panicking and complaining that he had lost millions and expected me to respond to him.

By the grace of God, I responded to him in profound equanimity with a bridled smile and said, “I told you but you refused to listen…” This is a true story and should be taken seriously. Up to this very moment you are reading this article, he is yet to recover his money. As a result, he lost his job because he used money that was meant for others for his personal and selfish business. The truth is that the money is lost and there’s nothing anybody can do about it.

Let it be accentuated here that people come from different subjective zones in life and with different destinies. If you don’t know anyone very well, don’t associate with such person at all. Association can either lead to your success or failure, advancement and or debasement.

If anyone brings any business idea to you, do not be in a hurry to embark on it because the powers behind the person must be investigated properly to either determine your position. There are people that are not going to be rich in this life, no matter their effort in life, unless there’s a miraculous change, which can only be done by God using his advanced human agents who can separate the sheep from the goats. Yes, the past can be visited to adjust to the present moment. There’s a point in the subjective realms where destinies are exchanged, some are purified for better physical living. At a point where destinies meet and part lies the activity of the divine via his human agents. Those who can are the ones that can be called into the deep the Psalmist confirmed this thus, “Deep calls unto deep” Psalm 42:7

The above biblical portion points to the fact that there is something deep and only the one that understands it can carry you along the path hence “deep calls deep”. Let me inform my readers here that there is a place of deep and hidden intimacy with God where the divine spirit calls unto spirit. This intimacy can only be experienced in the realm of the spirit at the meeting point of life stream. This meeting point is where things can change. Your past and present life can be corrected. Bad destinies can be changed without argument; without grace, one can still face it but in the presence of divine Grace, they are swallowed up automatically. It’s a deep mystery that can’t be easily decoded by any person in the flesh.

The above is one part and method through which one can get out of some unfavorable destinies. Let it be known to you that different human beings are being guided by certain different spirits. They serve us in life and play major roles in our various lives. Some people are escorted into life by angel of death while some others came through the angel of light.

There was a case I handled some months ago; it was the case of a young girl who was accused of snatching someone else’s husband. The young girl was doing a small business somewhere and the man who got married some years ago whose marriage produced four children finally met her and they became friends. The man was always complaining of failure at the point of breakthrough.

Several deliverances sections were conducted for them yet the problem continued. The man was accusing his wife of coming into his life with bad luck and the woman was claiming innocence of the whole thing. It came to pass that when the man met this young girl and discussed things with her, she assisted the man in prayer, and the first business clicked and was successful. The man did not believe it, he thought it was coincidence. He had another opportunity and did not tell the girl and only informed his wife and it ended in bad luck.

The man was observing things himself and, according to him, another opportunity came and he shared it with the young girl who prayed with him and he succeeded the second time. He kept experimenting this for four years and it was happening like that. When it became obvious to him that the girl was carrying what he was expecting in life, he started loving the girl and from there many other things unfolded.

The man went ahead and married the girl without the knowledge of his wife. God finally blessed the man and when the wife got to know about it, many battles started. The first wife with her four children called me and complained bitterly to me and threatened killing her husband or committing suicide. So many men of God together with their creed completely blamed the man and consequently crucified him while enjoying his wealth. When I listened to his wife and asked her to allow me investigate the matter for better result, she was happy, and at the end of my investigation, I discovered that the wife, being the first wife, was responsible for the things that happened.

The first wife had in her destiny that when she comes to the earth, she will be a good wife and her husband was going to suffer as a payback to something I will not explain here. In due time, the suffering will lead him to another woman that will give him wealth while peace will come from her. This agreement was written about her and her physical birth was the process of actualizing it.

