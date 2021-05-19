The Bible says, “Consider the work of God, for who can make that straight, which he hath made crooked?” Ecclesiastes 7:13. You cannot adjust what the father of creation has ordered in his divine will. The above is why we were urged by Christ not to judge so that we will not be judged as well. You may be judging a man who is playing out his destiny in line with the will of God and you will end up incurring the wrath and fury of God. Christ taught, “Judge not, and you shall not be judged. Condemn not, and you shall not be condemned…” Luke 6:37. In the letter of Paul to the Romans, he said, “You therefore have no excuse, you who pass judgment on another. For on whatever grounds you judge the other, you are condemning yourself…” Romans 2:1.

The above Bible portions point to the very fact that we must allow ourselves to be moderated by divine rules such that one must act wisely and accept things that are ordered by God. What you cannot change, you accept and that which you accept you don’t condemn.

Let me at this point inform my numerous readers that the things I have said so far are in tandem with the experiences of some of our biblical patriarchs like the case of Abraham, the father of our faith. According to Genesis 20:12, in conversation with Philistine king Abimelech of Gerare, Abraham revealed that Sarah was both her sister and wife; the revelation however is not a lie in the proper light of spiritual reality.

I have once highlighted in this column particularly on this topic of our discussion that each and every one of us came from one spiritual location or the other. Let me once more authenticate this averment by bringing to our minds what Christ said to two of his closest apostles. Jesus calls upon 12 men to become his apostles in Mark 3. Among the 12 are James son of Zebedee and his brother John (to them he gave the name Boanerges, which means “sons of thunder”) Mark 3:17. This is a big mystery! In the first place, John was his younger brother while James was the son of Zebedee, yet Christ saw beyond the physical and saw their primordial realm of origin and brought the knowledge to them.

What it means is that James was the physical son of Zebedee but was the original son of thunder. Whose son are you? Don’t forget that the same two personalities (James and John) also in the book of Luke 9:54 urged the Christ to allow them call down fire from heaven to consume those enemies of the gospel. Their knowledge of calling down fire from above must have been taught by Christ. For the fact they know how to call down fire from above means that they were taught and they mastered the knowledge of doing so. This is an aspect of spirituality that is not common!

Some people come from different realms of life. Some come from serpent world, few from the water while others come from dry land. If you are from the realm of serpent and get married to someone from the same realm, it becomes obvious that both of you are married to your brother and sister. If you get married to your sister, it will manifest success and suffering will be far from you. Abraham married her sister consequent upon the fact that they came from the same spiritual location. Speaking from the spiritual point of view, if one marries anyone that is of the same spiritual “Local Government Area,” the one becomes he that finds a wife. The Bible concludes, “He who finds a wife, finds a good thing and obtains favour from the Lord” Proverbs 18:22.

Marriage should go with favour. If you find your sister (your true missing bone), you must find favour in no small way. Yes, if you get married to your true spiritual sister or brother, you will manifest a high degree of success and divine blessings in the physical world. You share your destinies and enjoy life bereft of sufferings. Someone told me that after their marriage and subsequent wedding that the moment the wife is happy, good things will be coming their way but the moment the wife is unhappy, the spirit of lack and penury will begin to manifest in their house.

Bear in mind that your spouse is a being coming from somewhere that is either good or bad. He or she is a carrier of what is either good or bad and the role you will play will either assist in the manifestation of whatever is associated with him or her. Let me explain this with a recent investigation I did in a particular family.

I received a call from a man who consequently informed me that he has passed through life in penury as a result of constant misunderstanding he was having with his wife. The wife would curse and abuse him in a way that exasperated the man; any time something good was coming, they would have a problem and the result would be failure and near-success syndrome.

This continued, to the extent that his wife started pitying him as a result of the degree of suffering in the family. The man contacted me and, when I investigated the matter, I discovered that when the woman was coming into the material world, she stepped her feet on gold and mud. The gold signified riches and wealth while the mud represents suffering. I also discovered that, for the riches she came into the world to manifest, whoever marries her must make her constantly happy. On the other hand, if she is made unhappy by her husband, the man’s eyes will see his ears without mirror via suffering. The woman’s inner spiritual condition would determine the man’s physical experiences in the world of matter, energy, space and time. When this was discovered, the man was bamboozled and adjusted his ways and made peace with his wife and the testimony is yet to be published.

Let me briefly clarify an important issue here. Before we came into this form of manifestation, we were something else; of course not human beings but pure spirits. We were in the eternal abode of the divine carrying our previous burdens according to the universal law of sowing and reaping. Before we were launched into this sphere of consciousness certain things, which we know not now, were known by us in that form and culture of existence. When we arrived here, we forgot them and today ignorance subsists. There is a process of recalling such things and it must be made known to humanity via advanced teachings of the Holy Spirit, which may not be in conformity and tandem with our conventional theology and creed.

Permit me to state here that before the earth was formed, we all lived with God. He wants us to be like him by learning through experiences. Man is a pure spirit on a material journey and not humans on spiritual voyage. The Bible says, “Then shall the dust return to earth as it was; and the spirit shall return unto God who gave it.” Ecclesiastes 12:7. Before mortal or corporeal conception, our spirits were one with him and at extinction, it returns to God. This information is further authenticated by Apostle Paul thus, “Therefore, from now on, we regard no one according to the flesh…” 2 Corinth. 5:16.

The above biblical assertion proves the very fact that we are not exactly this material body but pure spirits. When Abraham was saying that Sarah was her sister, he was telling us that Sarah is not the physical being but a pure spirit and both of them were of the same inter-planetary parents. Man should not deceive himself in thinking that the unit of the physical self- the flesh, is his core identity of himself, no; he is beyond what is expected in physical terms.

The point here is that we are pure spirits and must be allowed to operate in like manner in order to be able to access the unity in the mystery of human success. If anyone as a pure spirit that came from the pure and holy realm marries someone that is not of the same realm or spiritual consciousness with him or her, then something strange can occur. It may lead to untimely death or suffering and or unexplainable penury and lack.