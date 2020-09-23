My case was that of a frustrated man. I have good contacts and friends but for once I never enjoyed any blessing from them. If I send proposal to them, they will be angry with me and will warn me never to attempt such with them. This has continued for years without solution despite my well-meaning efforts to be set free from such manipulation. I must confess to you, sir, that before now the same people would take me shopping and pay for whatever I picked from any supermarket. The last shopping I went with one of them was in the UK and when we arrived Nigeria, I humbly appealed to him to assist me approve the proposal that I sent to his company, at that point, he became so angry with me and told me never to call him again. Two days later, he called me and took me out and we discussed other issues over a few bottles of drinks. I continued this way for years and when I was introduced to your column for the first time, I enjoyed your philosophies. When I called you and explained my situations, you asked me to order six bottles of your oil after deep investigation, according to you. By the grace of God, I did and observed the prayers; I must confess that, after the entire spiritual exercise, I started seeing light to the extent that four of them called me and started talking about how to assist me…Sir, to my greatest surprise, two of them approved my proposal to supply some equipment. I did the supply and made some money. I am so grateful to God for using you to establish me so that today I have my own good business. God used my friends after the prayer to open my doors of success. Glory be to God for using you in a mighty way.”

– Mr. Kunle D., [email protected]

“Dear Uzorma, publish this testimony but not with my contact. I was poisoned by my wife because I was taking a second wife because we had no male child. She asked me to adopt and I refused and decided to get myself a second wife. I had no problem with my first wife but when she saw that the first wife had a baby boy, she became exasperated and possessed by the Devil to destroy me. She openly told me that she was going to deal with me, which she eventually actualized. I ate her food without recourse to her evil plans and probable consequence. At a point, I noticed that my stomach was constantly paining me after I ate a particular type of food she served me. After a while, I started vomiting blood and rushed to the hospital. After all the tests, nothing was found but I was still dying. I was later flown to USA for medical treatment; everything proved abortive. I was brought home to come and die, when I came in contact with your column and immediately contacted you. When you asked me to order three bottles of your oil and I did, by the grace of God, I vomited strange things after the entire exercise and my health was restored. My wife also confessed and so many things happened. Today, I am healed and may the name of the Lord be praised.” (Name and contact withheld)

Several deliverances sessions were conducted for them yet the problem continued. The man was accusing his wife of coming into his life with bad luck and the woman was claiming innocence of the whole thing. It came to pass that when the man met this young girl and discussed things with her, she assisted the man in prayer, and the first business clicked and was successful. The man did not believe it, he thought it was coincidence. He had another opportunity and did not tell the girl and only informed his wife and it ended in bad luck.

The man was observing things himself and, according to him, another opportunity came and he shared it with the young girl who prayed with him and he succeeded the second time. He kept experimenting this way for four years. When it became obvious to him that the girl was carrying what he was expecting in life, he started loving the girl and from there many other things unfolded.

The man went ahead and married the girl without the knowledge of his wife. God finally blessed the man and when the wife got to know about it, many battles started. The first wife with her four children called me and complained bitterly to me and threatened killing her husband or committing suicide. So many men of God together with their creed completely blamed the man and consequently crucified him while enjoying his wealth. When I listened to his wife and asked her to allow me investigate the matter for better result, she was happy and, at the end of my investigation, I discovered that the wife, being the first wife, was responsible for the whole things that happened.

The first wife had in her destiny that when she comes to the earth, she will be a good wife and her husband was going to suffer as a payback for something I will not explain here. In due time, the suffering will lead him to another woman that will give him wealth while peace will come from her. This agreement was written about her and her physical birth was the process of actualizing it.

This happens from time to time with us in line with our journey to higher life. I took my time to explain things to her and she was able to re-embrace her husband and for now she is enjoying the wealth from another woman while the other woman that has no peace is enjoying the peace from her fellow wife. This is a mystery that goes beyond our prescribed religious credo. God is not an author of confusion at all, he balances creation with various destinies. People suffer when they want to adjust things that are not adjustable, nobody can order his creator around.

The Bible says, “Consider the work of God, for who can make that straight, which he hath made crooked?” Ecclesiastes 7:13. You cannot adjust what the father of creation has ordered in his divine will. The above is responsible why we were urged by Christ not to judge so that we will not be judged as well. You may be judging a man who is playing out his destiny in line with the will of God and you will end up incurring the wrath and fury of God. Christ taught, “Judge not, and you shall not be judged. Condemn not, and you shall not be condemned…” Luke 6:37. In the letter of Paul to the Romans, he said, “You therefore have no excuse, you who pass judgment on another. For on whatever grounds you judge the other, you are condemning yourself…” Romans 2:1.

The above Bible portions point to the very fact that we must allow ourselves to be moderated by divine rules such that one must act wisely and accept things that are ordered by God. What you cannot change, you accept and that which you accept you don’t condemn.

Let me at this point inform my numerous readers that the things I have said so far are in tandem with the experiences of some of our biblical patriarchs like the case of Abraham, the father of our faith. According to Genesis 20:12, in conversation with Philistine king Abimelech of Gerare, Abraham revealed that Sarah was both sister and wife; this revelation however is not a lie in the proper light of spiritual reality.

I have once highlighted in this column particularly on this topic of our discussion that each and every one of us came from one spiritual location or the other. Let me once more authenticate this averment by bringing to our minds what Christ said to two of his closest apostles. Jesus calls upon 12 men to become His apostles in Mark 3. Amid the 12 are James son of Zebedee and his brother John (to them he gave the name Boanerges, which means “sons of thunder”) Mark 3:17. This is a big mystery! In the first place, John was his younger brother while James was the son of Zebedee, yet Christ saw beyond the physical and saw their primordial realm of origin and brought the knowledge to them.

What it means is that James was the physical son of Zebedee but was the original son of thunder. Whose son are you? Don’t forget that the same two personalities (James and John) also in the book of Luke 9:54 urged the Christ to allow them call down fire from heaven to consume those enemies of the gospel. Their knowledge of calling down fire from above must have been taught by Christ. For the fact they know how to call down fire from above means that they were taught and they mastered the knowledge of doing so. This is an aspect of spirituality that is not common!

Some people come from different realms of life. Some come from serpent world, few from the water, while others come from dry land. If you are from the realm of serpents and get married to someone from the same realm, it becomes obvious that both of you are married to your brother and sister. If you get married to your sister, it will manifest success and suffering will be far from you. Abraham married her sister consequent upon the fact that they came from the same spiritual location.

Speaking from the spiritual point of view, if one marries anyone that is of the same spiritual “Local Government Area,” the one becomes he that finds a wife. The Bible concludes, “He who finds a wife, finds a good thing and obtains favor from the Lord” Proverbs 18:22.