Permit me to state here that before the earth was formed we all lived with God. He wants us to be like him by learning through experiences. Man is a pure spirit on a material journey and not humans on spiritual voyage. Majority of people have misunderstood this assertion and have continued to wallow or lurch in deep ignorance of their true nature. Man is a spirit being by nature and no harm can occur if he decides to nourish his personality in such context. Man must excel in his attempt to ascend to higher knowledge of himself within himself and for himself in order to advance properly outside himself. This is a priority that many should chase and grab. This is a task that must be done for if you identify with the flesh only then your true existence in the physical system of reality is defeated without compromise.

The true nature of man is spiritual nature and this is not to be confused with his physical nature which is but a camouflage. The body of man is nothing but the dust of the earth. This is further confirmed in the Holy Bible in many chapters and verses. However, the Bible says, “Then shall the dust return to earth as it was; and the spirit shall return unto God who gave it.” Ecclesiastes 12:7. Suffering begins with ignorance and wisdom ends sufferings. When you realize what you are not and adjust yourself to what you are within your consciousness, wisdom begins and suffering disappears. But the moment you continue to bestir your consciousness on the material life alone you become like a traveler going eastward for pleasure trip and verily I say to you, you shall be lost in that manner.

Man is a spirit clothed in a rag called the flesh and at the point of extinction; the dust goes back to the mother-earth while the spirit returns to the maker. The maker then decides what to do with it according to its merit. Let it be accentuated here that death is the parting point of the flesh from the spirit. The spirit returns to where IT was from the beginning and other activities associated within the realm of the supernatural begin.

The foregoing is imperative because before mortal or corporeal conception, our spirits were one with Him and at extinction, it returns to God. This information is further authenticated by Apostle Paul thus, “Therefore, from now on, we regard no one according to the flesh…” 11 Corinth. 5:16, this simply shows that we are not the flesh but pure spirits in the material world.

The above biblical assertion proves the very fact that we are not exactly this material body but pure spirits. Therefore, when we speak in this manner, we are speaking about spiritual things beyond mundane understanding. Paul who understood the things of the spirit better than most of us has this to say, “For the spirit searches all things, yes, the deep things of God. For what man knows the things of a man except the spirit of the man which is in him? Even as no one knows the things of God except the spirit of God” 1 Corinthians 2:10-11. The things of the divine must be understood in the light of spiritual reality because you cannot understand the language of the spirit unless you are spiritual.

There is no doubt arguing with what you do not understand. The divine is great and wants us to understand the truth about his words in a manner that will bring us closer to Him. Christianity and some of our clergies and biblical scholars have completely misunderstood the divine word and have continued to be strengthened by ignorance. This misunderstanding hitherto initiated by forces of darkness has continued to accelerate murder predicament in the word of matter, energy, space, and time.

In the light of the above, When Abraham was saying that Sarah was her sister, he was telling us that Sarah is not the physical being but a pure spirit and both of them were of the same inter-planetary parents. This is the language of the spirit and must not be confused with material language. Man should not deceive himself in thinking that the unit of the physical self- the flesh, is his core identity of himself, no; he is beyond what is expressed in physical terms.

The point here is that we are pure spirits and must be allowed to operate in like manner in order to be able to access the unity in the mystery of human success. If anyone as a pure spirit that came from the pure and holy realm marries someone that is not of the same realm or spiritual consciousness with him or her, then something strange can occur. It may lead to untimely death or suffering and or unexplainable penury and lack.

There is important information I want to pass here, those who think is not necessary to seek the face and divine approval of God before proposing to themselves in marriage are deceived. Before you make any proposal to anyone, do your investigation very well to avoid passing through the valley of the shadow of death in your married life. I am short of words, because of the level of ignorance I have seen in our world today.

Some people deny the fact that we are in a spiritual battle simply because of material opulent which is likened to a shadow that last only for a moment. Experiences have taught many that things don’t happen ordinarily. So many people are suffering today because the evil ones have kept them in bondage for a long time without solution. How did you get into the present problem that you are facing now? You have been suffering from one problem to the other, what is responsible? Prophets may tell you that your mother or father could be responsible, but proper spiritual investigation will reveal otherwise.

People suffer today for so many reasons. The forces of darkness can do so many things to put one in bondage. Yes, an agent of darkness can via his demonic powers discover your destiny; the same evil power could be used to prevent it and give same to an agent who will come to them for solution to life problems. What I am saying is happening from time to time but many are not aware of this as their ignorance in this context has consolidated this aspect of hidden secrets behind the sufferings of many.

There is also a situation in which person passes urine on a dry land if an agent of darkness notices it, he may use hard material to excavate the dry land in order to make use of the sand where in your urine is poured upon. He will use the urine that is contain in the sand to tie the persons womb or use it for other related evils which will in turn create problems for the person without his knowledge of the source of his problems. This aspect of manipulation is not common; it only happens when an enemy is monitoring you from time to time.