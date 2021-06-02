There is also a situation in which a person passes urine on a dry land and if an agent of darkness notices it, he may use hard material to excavate the dry land in order to make use of the sand where in your urine is poured upon. He will use the urine that is contained in the sand to tie the persons womb or use it for other related evils which will in turn create problems for the person without his knowledge of the source of his problems. This aspect of manipulation is not common, it only happens when an enemy is monitoring you from time to time.

In some cases, agents of darkness masquerading as ministers of light, may instruct you to get the sand of your home in order to pray and use it as a point of contact to destroy the powers that are fighting against you. Well, I am not against this because it could serve as point of contact; but when such instruction comes from an agent of darkness, if you do so, or if you have done so already, you are in great trouble because an agent of darkness can use you anyhow without your knowledge of it. The word of God says, “They profess to know God, but in works they deny him, being abominable, disobedient, and disqualified for every good work” (Titus 1:16).

A pastor friend once told me a story of what happened at a place he claimed to know very well. As a matter of fact, he told the story in the presence of other men a few years ago. He informed us that a man was going to a particular place and suddenly he rushed into a particular family and consequently urged them allow him pass the night in their two-bedroom apartment.

The couple further urged him to disclose his identity he never refused and they consequently offered him their visitor’s room. Before now, the visitor had informed them that he was going to continue his journey early morning the following day. Consequent upon the above information, they offered him an accommodation in view of the fact that by so doing they would please God hence many have by this attended to angles without their knowledge of it as is evident in the scriptures.

Many have also attended to demons in disguise through the same process without their recognition of same. It came to pass that the following morning they expected their unknown visitor to wake up early as proposed in order to continue his journey but the situation was contrary to their arrangement. They waited till about 8am, they heard no noise in the room. However, at about 10am when they became tired of waiting, they forced the windows open and consequently found the man dead. Thus they ran immediately to the police station and reported the matter. It came to pass that the policemen accompanied the couple to their home where they finally forced the door open. To their amazement, they saw the man lying dead on the bed. The policemen asked the husband and wife to carry the corps inside the car to enable them proceed to the police station.

The moment the man and his wife laid their hands on it, both the dead man together with the man and his wife disappeared automatically till date, and the police speedily departed and consequently prayed God for the preservation of their lives. The point here is that the couple was not led by the spirit of God; they would have known that the self acclaimed man was a demon who materialized seeking those to dominate and manipulate.

But when the entity found out that the husband and wife were not under the control of the blood of Jesus even though they assisted him in keeping to the biblical verdict regarding hospitality, but their life’s were bereft of the real power of Christ due to ignorance, the demon seized that opportunity to afflict their children as well as transferring the couple into the spiritual world.

This can occur only where the glory of God is not found. It was a mistake on the part of the said family; in most cases, when such a deity appears, its mission include destroying, killing or extracting something from some living souls. By so doing, the problems of the earthmen increase on daily basis. I implore everybody to be led by the Holy Spirit before doing good to anybody because the devil is out to use our good works to sway us into bondage. This is only applicable to those who are not well rooted in the knowledge of Christ Jesus. Therefore arise o sons of men and put on the whole armor of God so that the devil will dully be put to shame in our warfare. The Bible concludes, “Now you are no longer a slave but God’s own child and since you are his child, everything he has belongs to you” Gal. 4:7.

We are talking of deeper spiritual things, which are more than the eyes can see. Spiritual battles are beyond the speculative ideologies of some earthly priests. One can become an enemy of himself without his knowledge of same. The gross material body does not know the nature of spiritual battles going on from time to time. Everybody is a spirit, good or bad. The nature of spirit that is associated with you could either determine your success or failure. Human beings come from different locations and dimensions; some for good and others for bad. The activity of someone determines where he comes from. Remember the biblical assertion, “Know no one after the flesh.”

I am saying this because there are some people, owing to where they came from, you cannot change them, except by higher spiritual power of the divine, which must also follow a process. One may be married to a woman who is good mannered and well trained yet what is following her may be responsible for her husband’s failure and poverty; even when they live in peace. The same may be deeply responsible for barrenness as well. This is a big mystery that many do not know!

Recently, I discussed and counselled a woman whose 14 years of marriage was characterized by failures in business, barrenness, and un-amazing disappointments in every aspect of life. She has used my oil three times without result and finally I gave her appointment to see me, when we met eventually, I did a serious spiritual investigation with her and discovered the reason for the delay to her prayer.

It may interest you to know that her husband did not come to the earth with any blessing in life. In line with his journey into the physical life, he came with emptiness and sufferings. His encounter with his wife became the battle that took the woman from one end to another in search of solution. When this was discovered, some divine instructions were given to suspend some evil forces in order to consolidate their freedom. In fact, spiritual warfare is a reality from a higher dimension. One has to be very careful in order not to associate with one who may end up destroying one’s destiny. Do you know that some people may have good business plans but the moment they discuss it with their spouse who may have association with the realm of desert, everything will become a failure?