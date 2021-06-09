“I am so happy to inform you that God has answered my prayer through the use of your oil. I was so down financially and nothing worked for me, any business I invested my money into all failed. I was duped at a place I was trying to loan some money to support my business but the whole thing turned out to be a fraud. I continued my struggles until I was introduced to a club that wanted to give me money but demanded my wife in return. I ran away and because I purchased their form they started threatening me spiritually. At a point, they sent an old man to my house by 4am and he came with a terrifying message of death that if I fail to complete the payment and initiation, they will end my life. My life became a thing that I could not explain. I was constantly living in fears. They wanted me dead at all cost. After a moment, they sent another old woman who came and brought food items to my house, my daughter collected it and before I came back she cooked one of the edible items and ate and became very sick. My house was in total shambles. My daughter became very sick and all manner of prayer offered for her healing proved abortive. Yes, there was no improvement at all. By the grace of God, the battle continued until I lost everything I had but no life was lost…and I refused to join any secret club. Though they made my life very unbearable but after I contacted you and you sent some bottles of oil and consequently instructed me on how to use it on myself and family, so many things started unfolding. The strange visitors stopped coming. My daughter’s health condition was healed automatically and my wife stopped seeing all those evil forces and demonic birds around our house. After the prayer, God used a friend to re-establish me in my business. My brother Uzorma, God will continue to bless you and keep you for us all.”

– Mr. Kachi O., [email protected]

“Dear Prof, I must confess that I doubted all I have been reading from your column until one day when I made up my mind to contact you and when I did, my life turned out to be a thing of glory and thanksgiving to God. Well, I was dismissed from one of the new-generation banks because I was guilty as alleged. I was jobless and hopeless for more than six years. I read your articles and never believed it at all, until one day I contacted one person whose testimony I read and he convinced me to try you. I sluggishly did and you asked me to order your oil, which I did after many months due to doubt.

Prof my case in the bank was a forgotten issue but as God may have it, after following your instruction, it was as if it was a joke I started noticing some changes around me but I held my peace. A few weeks ago, I was recalled to my job but was redeployed to Enugu. It came to me as a surprise and I now know that God can do anything at his own time using his servants. My Prof, I am very grateful to God for using you in my case… (Names and contact withheld as demanded).

A friend once told me that any business plan he discusses with his first son will never see the light of day, but any one he discusses with his second son must materialize. He said he experimented this way more than 15 times. Dear reader, there are things that follow us individually and collectively. I shall give details later. Each and every one of us is a representative of something and that which we represent must speak for us directly and indirectly.

I wish to infer here that the devil has not forgotten anyone. He still believes that one day he will succeed in snaring you into his ignoble web. This is the more reason you as a Christian are expected to be watchful over your entire endeavours in life.

You may have been hoodwinked in believing that your name is out of the record of the devil or his cohorts, this is a profound folly and error occasioned by wrong thinking. Remember that the only way to overcome the problems of life created by the devil is for one to swim in the glorious power of his Divine Majesty. This glorious and ubiquitous power of Jehovah God and his Christ is the only way out of all.

Your ignorance in this connection makes no real sense because the devil will enjoy more by keeping you in deep error and ignorance in order to dominate and control your life. Try from within your volition to avoid the major causes of human problem. Avoid voluptuous women who go about with psychic ‘yenyima’ destroying various men and much more. By so doing, you will prolong your days in the world of man. Avoid everything that will consolidate the hands of the devil in your life. The moment you are out to seek freedom and true emancipation, the glory of God will come to your aid, leading you to the stratum of true freedom in Christ; for the Bible concludes, “If the son therefore shall set you free, you shall be free indeed” John 8:36.

This is my message to the entire world, thus, I go my way and your blood shall upon your head, if you fail to heed to this instruction because the physical world is the realm of psychic attacks by the prince of darkness. This has been so ever since the devil and his demons were banished from heaven, as is evident in Isaiah. 14

Thereafter, Satan in an attempt to fulfil his nefarious objectives in human life started possessing people and using them to spread evils in the world of man. These evils, however, are to the detriment of mankind. It could interest you to know that under this manipulation, many satanic agents are hitherto masquerading themselves as “servants of God”. The prime purpose for which they have disguised themselves as “Ministers of Righteousness” is to advance and perpetuate iniquity. Many of them, under the camouflage of ministers of righteousness, have established many churches, prayer houses, temples, bethels and much more.

Their true nature is not usually revealed until during spiritual assignment. Then will they come out of their camouflage to contaminate people through false messages and solutions. Jesus spoke about them thus, “Beware of false prophets which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves. Ye shall know them by their fruits” Matt. 7:15-16.

Majority of people in the world today are not aware that Satan is somehow fed up with native doctor and metaphysicians and has craftily advanced a new metaphysical means of manipulating the earthmen as to sway them into bondage. Nevertheless, man must be free! The only power that can set one free is the power of our Lord and Master Jesus Christ, who is, who was and is forever God. Praise God!

In view of my past experience in the esoteric system of reality, from where I was brought by Jesus Christ into the path of light to advance the truth of the gospel, I am aware that many people who have problems do not know why they suffer and because of their limited knowledge in this connection, the forces of darkness still keep them in bondage. No wonder the Lord, through his prophet, lamented “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge….” Hosea 4:6.

This expository series is designed to expose major channels of bondage used by Satan to contaminate the earthmen. Now, the subject matter of this exposition is on the stead spiritual platform of reality, thus you can only comprehend and appreciate it with thoughts transcending the human mental speculation. For only then can the Spirit of God lead you into the recognition of that which is unknown as contained in this exposition. There are profound spiritual revelations contained herein, which will help to guide and advance you in the path of light.