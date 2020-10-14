“I am so happy to inform you that God has answered my prayer through the use of your oil. I was so down financially and nothing worked for me, any business I invested my money into all failed. I was duped at a place I was trying to loan some money to support my business but the whole thing turned out to be a fraud. I continued my struggles until I was introduced to a club that wanted to give me money but demanded my wife in return. I ran away and because I purchased their form they started threatening me spiritually. At a point, they sent an old man to my house by 4am early morning and he came with a terrifying message of death that if I fail to complete the payment and initiation, they will end my life. My life became a thing that I could not explain. I was constantly living in fears. They wanted me dead at all cost. After a moment, they sent another old woman who came and brought food items to my house, my daughter collected it and before I came back she cooked one of the edible items and ate and became very sick. My house was in total shambles. My daughter became very sick and all manner of prayer offered for her healing all proved abortive. Yes, there was no improvement at all. By the grace of God, the battle continued until I lost everything I had but no life was lost, and I refused to join any secret club. Though they made my life very unbearable but after I contacted you and you sent some bottles of oil and consequently instructed me on how to use it on myself and family, so many things started unfolding. The strange visitors stopped coming; my daughter’s health condition was healed automatically and my wife stopped seeing all those evil forces and demonic birds around our house. After the prayer, God used a friend to re-establish me in my business. My brother, Uzorma, God will continue to bless you and keep you for us all.”

– Mr. Kachi O., [email protected]

“Dear brother in Christ, publish this testimony but not with my details. I am a politician that has laboured for many years without anything to show for it. They only remember me when they have need for me and I certainly delivered to their satisfaction. The only time I enjoyed power a bit, was some years back when I was a local government chairman of my council and it has been long. Prof, my brother, I contacted you last time and you instructed me to order five bottles of your oil and to pray with same for the freedom of my political slavery. By the grace of God, I did as you instructed and followed your instructions strictly. You guided me very well and made sure I got an answer to my request. In fact, I did not work for the party that won the governorship election in my state but I was surprised to be among those whose names have been submitted, screened and inaugurated as commissioners. No godfather assisted me at all and God just did it to his glory. My family members and friends are all amazed and are rejoicing with me, to the glory of God. I can’t thank God enough, my beloved Prof Uzorma. God bless you sir.” (Name and contact withheld)

There is also a situation in which person passes urine on a dry land, if an agent of darkness notices it, he may use of hard material to excavate the dry land in order to make use of the sand wherein your urine is poured upon. He will use the urine that is contained in the sand to tie the persons womb or use it for other related evils, which will in turn create problems for the person without his knowledge of the source of his problems. This aspect of manipulation is not common; it only happens when an enemy is monitoring you from time to time. In some cases, agents of darkness masquerading as ministers of light may instruct you to get the sand of your home in order to pray and use it as a point of contact to destroy the powers that are fighting against you. Well, I am not against this because it could serve as point of contact but when such instruction comes from an agent of darkness, if you do so, or if you have done so already, you are in great trouble because an agent of darkness can use you anyhow without your knowledge of it. The word of God says, “They profess to know God, but in works they deny him, being abominable, disobedient, and disqualified for every good work” (Titus 1:16)

A pastor friend once told me a story of what happened at a place he claimed to know very well. As a matter of fact, he told the story in the presence of other men a few years ago. However, he informed us that a man was going to a particular place and suddenly he rushed into a particular family and consequently urged them allow him pass the night in their two-bedroom apartment.

The couple further urged him to disclose his identity he never refused and they consequently offered him their visitor’s room. Before now, the visitor had informed them that he was going to continue his journey early morning the following day. Consequent upon the above information, they offered him an accommodation in view of the fact that by so doing they will please God, hence, many have by this attended to angles without their knowledge of it as is evident in the scriptures.

Many have also attended to demons in disguise through the same process without their recognition of same. It came to pass that the following morning they expected their unknown visitor to wake up early as proposed in order to continue his journey but the situation was contrary to their arrangement. They waited at about 8am but they heard no noise in the room. However, at about 10am when they became tired of waiting, they forced the windows open and consequently found the man dead. Thus they ran immediately to the police station and reported the matter.

It came to pass that the policemen accompanied the couple to their home where they finally forced the door open. To their amazement, they saw the man lying dead on the bed. The policemen asked the husband and wife to carry the corpse inside the car to enable them proceed to the police station.

The moment the man and his wife laid their hands on it, both the dead man together with the man and his wife disappeared automatically, till date, and the police speedily departed and consequently prayed God for the preservation of their lives. The point here is that the couple were not led by the spirit of God; they would have known that the self-acclaimed man was a demon who materialised seeking those to dominate and manipulate.

But when the entity found out that the husband and wife were not under the control of the blood of Jesus even though they assisted him in keeping to the biblical verdict regarding hospitality, but their life’s were bereft of the real power of Christ due to ignorance, the demon took that opportunity to afflict their children as well as transferring the couple into the spiritual world.

This can occur only where the glory of God is not found. It was a mistake on the part of the said family; in most cases when such a deity appears, its mission includes destroying, killing or extracting something from some living souls. By so doing, the problems of the earthmen increase on daily basis. I implore everybody to be led by the Holy Spirit before doing good to anybody because the devil is out to use our good works to sway us into bondage. This is only applicable to those who are not well rooted in the knowledge of Christ Jesus.

Therefore, arise O sons of men, and put on the whole armor of God so that the devil will duly be put to shame in our warfare. The Bible concludes, “Now you are no longer a slave but God’s own child and since you are his child, everything he has belongs to you” Gal. 4:7

We are talking of deeper spiritual things, which are more than the eyes can see. Spiritual battles are beyond the speculative ideologies of some earthly priests. One can become an enemy of himself without his knowledge of same. The gross material body does not know the nature of spiritual battles going on from time to time. Everybody is a spirit, good or bad. The nature of spirit that is associated with you could either determine your success or failure. Human beings come from different locations and dimensions; some for good and others for bad. The activity of someone determines where he comes from. Remember the biblical assertion “Know no one after the flesh.”

I am saying this because there are some people, owing to where they came from, you cannot change them except by higher spiritual power of the divine, which must also follow a process. One may be married to a woman who is good mannered and well trained yet what is following her may be responsible for her husband’s failure and poverty; even when they live in peace. The same may be deeply responsible for barrenness as well. This is a big mystery that many do not know!

Recently, I discussed with and counselled a woman whose 14 years of marriage was characterised by failures in business, barrenness, and un-amazing disappointments in every aspect of life. She has used my oil three times without result and finally I gave her appointment to see me, when we met eventually, I did a serious spiritual investigation with her and discovered the reason for the delay to her prayer.