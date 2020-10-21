“Good afternoon Prof. Uzorma, kindly help me to publish this testimony to the glory of God and let people know that God is still working miracles. I was so surprised how it happened but God is always fighting the battles for his children. I was invited by a company that I tendered quotation to; the Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of this big oil company has someone who he wanted to give the job to, in order to compensate him for the spiritual work his father (a strong native doctor) did for him. So the DMD was not willing to see me having promised the son of the native doctor of the contract. By the grace of God, so many people tendered for the same job but I became confused due to the threat from the native doctor who vowed to deal with me for tendering for the same job his son is interested in. A job he sees as compensation for the spiritual work he did. It became a battle and I have prayed and prayed yet the attack continued and I was almost losing hope when I read your articles in the Sun newspaper and decided to contact you. To the glory of God after the contact was established, you investigated the case and asked me to order 8 different types of your oil which I did and followed the whole instructions. In fact, the DMD of the company who never wanted to see me started calling me, even the son of the native doctor, started getting angry because he noticed the closeness between the DMD and myself. The battle started from there. When I informed you, you asked me to repeat the entire process the second time which I did; following the second instruction sir, the native doctor who wished me death, got what he wished me and his son never believed what happened. To end the long story, the DMD and other directors of the company met and approved the job for me…I am so happy and can’t thank God enough. Sir, you are a mystery indeed God has given me the job together with sound spiritual security and we are happy. Keep on with the good work you are doing! We are very proud of you…” Mr. Eze Ego Mike 08023964090.

“Dear Prof I must confess that I doubted all I have been reading from your column until one day when i made up my mind to contact you and when I did, my life turned out to be a thing of glory and thanksgiving to God. Well, I was dismissed from one of the new generation banks because I was guilty as alleged. I was jobless and hopeless for more than six years. I read your articles and never believed it at all, until one day I contacted one person whose testimony I read and he convinced me to try you. I sluggishly did and you asked me to order your oil which I did after many months due to doubt…Prof my case in the bank was a forgotten issue but as God may have it, after following your instruction, it was as if it was a joke I started noticing some changes around me but I held my peace. Few weeks ago I was recalled to my job but was redeployed to Enugu. It came to me as a surprise and I now know that God can do anything at his own time using his servants. My Prof… I am very grateful to God for using you in my case… (Names and contact withheld as demanded).

Recently, I discussed and counseled a woman whose 14 years of marriage was characterized by failures in business, barrenness, and un-amazing disappointments in every aspect of life. She has used my oil three times without result and finally I gave her appointment to see me, when we met eventually, I did a serious spiritual investigation with her and discovered the reason for the delay to her prayer.

It may interest you to know that her husband did not come to the earth with any blessing in life. In line with his journey into the physical life, he came with emptiness and sufferings. His encounter with his wife became the battle that took the woman from one end to another in search of solution. When this was discovered some divine instructions were given to suspend some evil forces in order to consolidate their freedom. In fact, spiritual warfare is a reality from a higher dimension. One has to be very careful in order not to associate with one who may end up destroying ones destiny. Do you know that some people may have good business plans but the moment they discuss it with their spouse who may have association with the realm of desert, everything will become a failure.

A friend once told me that any business plan he discusses with his first son will never see the light of the day but any one he discusses with his second son, must materialize. He said he has experimented this for more than fifteen times. Dear reader, there are things that follow us individually and collectively. I shall give details later. Each and every one of us is a representative of something and that which we represent must speak for us directly and indirectly.

I wish to infer here that the devil has not forgotten anyone. He still believes that one day he will succeed in snaring you into his ignoble web. This is the more reason you as a Christian is expected to be watchful over your entire endeavors in life.

You may have been hoodwinked in believing that your name is out of the record of the devil or his cohorts-this is a profound folly and error occasioned by wrong thinking. Remember that the only way to overcome the problems of life created by the devil is for one to swim in the glorious power of his Divine Majesty. This glorious and ubiquitous power of Jehovah God and his Christ is the only way out of all.

Your ignorance in this connection makes no real sense because the devil will enjoy more by keeping you in deep error and ignorance in order to dominate and control your life. Try from within your volition to avoid the major causes of human problem. Avoid voluptuous women who go about with psychic ‘yenyima’ destroying various men and much more. By so doing you will prolong your days in the world of man. Avoid everything that will consolidate the hands of the devil in your life. The moment you are out to seek for freedom and true emancipation, the glory of God will come to your aid leading you to the stratum of true freedom in Christ for the Bible concludes, “If the son therefore shall set you free, you shall be free indeed” John 8:36.

This is my message to the entire world, thus I go my way and your blood shall upon your head, if you fail to heed to this instruction because the physical world is the realm of psychic attacks by the prince of darkness. This has been so ever since the devil and his demons were banished from heaven, as is evident in Isaiah. 14

Thereafter Satan in an attempt to fulfilling his nefarious objectives in human life started possessing people and using them to spread evils in the world of man. These evils however, are to the detriment of mankind. It could interest you to know that under this manipulation many satanic agents are hitherto masquerading themselves as “servants of God”. The prime purpose for which they have disguised themselves as “Ministers of Righteousness” is to advance and perpetuate iniquity. Many of them under the camouflage of ministers of righteousness have established many churches, prayer houses, temples, bethels and much more.

Their true nature is not usually revealed until during spiritual assignment. Then will they come out of their camouflage to contaminate people through false messages and solutions. Jesus spoke about them thus, “Beware of false prophets which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves. Ye shall know them by their fruits” Matt 7:15-16.Majority of people in the world today are not aware that Satan is somehow fade up with native doctor and metaphysicians and has craftily advanced a new metaphysical means of manipulating the earthmen as to sway them into bondage. Nevertheless, man must be free!

The only power that can set one free is the power of our Lord and Master Jesus Christ, who is, who was and is forever God. Praise God! In view of my past experience in the esoteric system of reality, form where I was brought by Jesus Christ into the path of light to advance the truth of the gospel, I am aware that many people who have problems do not know why they suffer and because of their limited knowledge in this connection, the forces of darkness still keep them in bondage. No wonder the lord through his prophet lamented “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge….” Hosea 4:6.