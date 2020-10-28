“Good day Prof. I just want to thank God for using you through the application of your oil to answer my prayer in getting a life partner. I have had several disappointments in marriage occasioned by evil powers. This made me become confused to the extent that I noticed that no lady appealed to my heart. I was having the experience of seeing myself in my dreams marrying to the water spirit and the moment I woke up, no lady no matter how highly placed and beautiful could make any sense to me. I was getting confused more and more and so many people prayed for me and I used so many anointing oils, yet I got no solution from them until I contacted you and you recommended your oil as a spiritual recipe to my problem. When I finally ordered the oil and prayed as you directed, God gave me my heart’s desire and I have wedded and am living happily with her. Thanks a lot for allowing God to use you.”

This expository series is designed to expose major channels of bondage used by Satan to contaminate the earthmen. Now, the subject matter of this exposition is on the stead of spiritual platform of reality, thus you can only comprehend and appreciate it with thoughts transcending the human mental speculation. For only then can the Spirit of God lead you into the recognition of that which is unknown as contained in this exposition. There are profound spiritual revelations contained herein, which will help to guide and advance you in the path of light.

Before anything can take place in this physical world, it must first of all occur in the spirit-realm. This is a fact, which is unknown to many people, while others, under the sway of ignorance, are yet to be aware of it. Yes, the spirit realm is a realm of cause while the physical is the realm of manifestation or effects.

Satan, a thief whose intention is to destroy the entire creation of God, is busy projecting many occult missiles to the detriment of the earthmen. How this is done is thoroughly explained in this expository series. By virtue of my previous experience, it came to my recognition that some of the things people eat, wear and use are contaminated by forces of darkness and this contamination forms the contact point between them and the subtle evil forces.

Consequent upon the understanding inherent from the above, evil point of contact can be seen as any astral, subtle or physical deposition, stored in a person via any process, which goes out from him or her, consciously or unconsciously, to report everything about the person in the realm of darkness from where Satan and his agents will begin to both monitor and direct his or her affairs. Remember the Bible says that, “The wicked watcheth the righteous, and seeketh to slay him” Ps. 37:32

Further to the above explanation, the same can as well be seen as any evil yoke that is upon any human being who comes in contact with an agent of darkness or who ignorantly puts himself under the influence of the prince of darkness by any contact point. Details will be explained in this work as you read on.

I have often said in my numerous expositions that dreams should not be easily overlooked, but proper prayer should be made before one should either accept or reject any dream. God talks to people in the dream. This is no joke and Satan also does same in the dream as well. Don’t forget that as we have voices that tell lies in the physical so also we have the same that tell lies in the spiritual.

Some people have through their lives in the dream achieved success while many are suffering today as a result of the attack they received in their dream state. An agent of darkness can project dreams on people. The process by which a dream can be constructed and be projected to people is not discussed in this work, but it could please you to know that there is an advanced esoteric method and instrument of constructing and projecting dreams to those that are not grounded in the consciousness of Christ. This is an invisible element used by some higher forces of darkness to contaminate the food which people eat in their dreams.

Now make no mistake about this. There is another subtle material, which has a lower degree of consciousness that forces of darkness use in preparing food in the spirit world. This very food is projected to people whose spiritual vibrations are on the carnal level. In such a dream, the fellow might not resist eating the food because the forces acting the game will put on the faces of the fellow’s relative and they (the forces) will even participate in eating the food. This game is designed to deceive the fellow. And the moment the fellow eats the food, he or she will begin to be sick in the physical system. In most cases, the fellow will begin to be lustful over every person that comes across his or her way. It could keenly interest you to know that a very subtle element of darkness, which has a minute degree of consciousness and which is also used in preparing the said food in the dream forms the contact point in the body of the fellow who ate it. Through the food, a certain element of darkness is stored in the body of the fellow. Now, the very element will be making moves inside the person’s physical body from time to time.

In most cases, if the demon sees that you are a powerful man of God, they will begin to project certain waves to you so as to weaken your spiritual power and the moment this is done or achieved, the Masters in the world of darkness will then construct a dream and will project same to your spiritual orbit. Now, in accordance with certain Astro-Metaphysical laws governing dreams, some demons will be invited to act what I may call ‘religious drama’.

In this drama, the man of God could see himself receiving “holy communion” from his senior man of God who is a demon in disguise. The moment the so-called ‘holy communion’ enters the mouth, it forms a contact point. The contact point will now easily enable the forces to manipulate the man of God. You need to know that this religious drama will be acted in such a way that the very man of God will never understand that he is being initiated and contaminated by the powers of darkness.

This very experience will make things very difficult in the physical system of reality for the man of God and he will be subjected to many manipulations, pains and sorrows, which he will not know the way out. This is the reason one is expected to be strong in prayer and in the Lord, for the strong, I say, must overcome the weak. The Bible states, “Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might. Put on the whole armour of God that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil” Eph 6:10-11.

Further to the above biblical admonition, I wish to state that it is good to examine every spirit to prove which is which. It is the Christian’s duty to prove that which is acceptable before God. Paul concludes, “Prove all things, and hold fast that which is good” 1 Thess. 5:21. However, in the advanced metaphysical manipulations of the prince of darkness against human beings through dreams, I wish to, however, bring to the awareness of the reader that there are various ways in which one can be kept under the manipulation and the contact point of the enemy through dreams as well. You may have at one point or the other in your dream had an experience in which a masquerade will be pursuing you and when he catches you, he would begin to flog you with cane.

Now be informed that the process by which the cane is used on you is another process of inflicting certain demonic elements into your body, this will cause physical pains, fears and sadness. In most cases, when a demon begins to run after you in the dream, the moment the demon succeeds in touching you, it means that the demon, no matter the form of his manifestation be it in the form of a snake, masquerade, a living or dead relation so long as his or her manifestation is to inflict some demonic elements into you, you have to resist the devil and be sure that he must flee from you. James 4:7

You need to know that most meat you eat in the dream is human flesh. More about this will be explained in our next exposition.