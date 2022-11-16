“Prof, doctors diagnosed my wife of fibroid and did operation on her to enable her conceive for me. I spent millions of money on her just for us to have our own baby after 14 years of marriage without any child. Though I knew it was a core spiritual case because the result also proved that I had serious low sperm count. For more than 14 years, my wife and I saw hell and spent all our money on drugs and prayer houses. Last year when I was introduced to your column, I started reading it and on one occasion I contacted you and you asked me to order your oil for my own case. When I did, I discovered that the low sperm count as was diagnosed disappeared after I ordered your oil two times and used it according to your instruction, in fact, I became free. Thereafter, I ordered another one for my wife who used her own and had a miracle that I do not know how to explain it. The way the fibroid vanished highly amazed us. Few weeks later, my wife conceived and she is highly in her expectant mood now…kindly pray for her safe delivery as God is highly and mightily using you sir…Mr. Miracle Email [email protected]

“To God be the glory my brother Nathan, i am a witness to what God is using you to do in this world. My mother has been sick for a long time and the sickness was given all sorts of names and medical doctors made merchandise of us yet her condition never changed. When I got your oil after you had informed us that it was poison, we thought it was a joke but after engaging in the prayer that you gave me, so many things happened around her that made us know the reality of what you saw. One of which was that she vomited something that looked like a cola-nut. After vomiting it, she started eating and breathing well unlike before. Sir, it might interest you to know that one of my uncles came to her after he was highly tormented by God to confess; he met my mother and confessed of being responsible for her woes and consequently confessed how he poisoned her…my mother forgave him and prayed for him too. To God be the glory that my mother is back to her usual business…God bless you Prof…” Favour

Dear reader, the biblical saying, “Greet one another with a holy kiss” as is evident in 11 Cor. 13:12 has today been misunderstood in the Christian circle. This is as a result of advanced metaphysical manipulations by the forces of darkness against the church of Jesus Christ in this era. Those who are swayed by the wave of lust which is daily launched in motion by Satan are made to think that this very portion of the Bible simply means to exchange carnal kissing with one another even with married men and women. They fail to attach importance to sound biblical theology which forms the basis of Christian faith. They are lured by powers of darkness to attach more importance to matters of low interest.

Dear reader, I am not against the paradox of ‘holy kiss’, but consider a situation where one’s mind is polluted against the fellow with whom one is having the so-called kiss. I am saying this because of the way our young girls and boys are engaging in this act without the fear of God and by so doing they lust for one another right in the house of God. There are Churches that do raw or mouth to mouth kiss at the end of the church service and they justify it by quoting the bible.

Apart from the abuse of holy kiss in various churches today, the powers of darkness have kept people in bondage by putting certain elements into people through kissing. An agent of darkness that wants to inflict some strange elements into somebody can do it through the kissing process whether it is done in a holy way or in the holy place.

From the bible history we are told that it is customary to greet each other with a holy kiss as a token of peace, friendship and brotherly love. This was the custom of all oriental people, not only Christians. Those who seek to continue in it are simply carrying on an oriental custom which is still being practiced among the Eastern world. As a matter of fact, an agent of darkness which is in the church can contaminate any body and keep him in consent influence of Satan through any point of contact. Many are not aware of this.

A master of the occult art can project an agent into the church or in the street to spread lust wave. If by virtue of lust one gets in contact with such an agent the moment the very agent kisses somebody she can introduce certain demonic elements into the one. Now, these agents are moving about with “demonic candy” inside their mouths. The so-called spiritual candy is made with astral fabric. It can be used to block a man’s urinary track and thus make it difficult for a man to impregnate a woman. If a woman, her fallopian tube could be blocked. She would be seeing herself putting to bed in the dream world.

Now if a man or woman is contaminated and the same goes further to exchange a kiss with any other, the fellow at the same time becomes contaminated. Earth men, guide yourself and work according to the will of God. The Bible says, “Now I beseech you brethren, mark them which cause divisions and offenses contrary to the doctrines which ye have learned; and avoid them” Rom. 16:17.

The Bible has it, “Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God. Be not deceived, neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulteress…shall inherit the kingdom of God”. Further to this the bible however goes on to say, “….it is good, for a man not to touch a woman. Nevertheless, to avoid fornication let every man have his own wife and let every woman have her own husband” 1 Cor. 6:9-10 and 7:1-2.

Demons in this world today are busy promoting illicit sex through lust waves. The bible says that the unrighteous will never inherit the kingdom of God. What does it mean to you? Without much ado, it means that as long as one is living under the sway of sin and unrighteousness, one will gnash one’s teeth in pain on the last day.

I wish to state without reservation that majority of people living in this earth, Christians and non-Christians alike who have come in contact with agents of darkness through sex are suffering untold predicaments as a result of some elements which these agents have introduced into them. An agent of darkness who is projected by a higher demon to the physical world for the purpose of spreading lust wave of fornication and adultery has the psychic power of storing what we call ‘YENYIMA’ into any man or woman that he or she comes in contact with.

You need to know that YENYIMA is a very strong subtle and metaphysical element in the realm beyond used by the mighty forces of darkness to transfer and deposit element into a man or woman. When there is the element inside a man it will lead to low sperm count, constant release of semen in the dream world and much more. This will make the man not to be sexually satisfied, no matter how often he indulges in sex life. If a woman, she will find it very difficult to conceive no matter the level of medical care she receives.

And in most cases she will often notice something like an object moving inside her private part and this is also applicable to man. As a matter of fact, these demon boys and girls are moving about seeking who to dominate and ruin and whosoever that is contaminated can only be set free by the blessed power of our lord Jesus Christ.

Recently, I ministered to a woman whose ten years of marriage had not produced a child. The woman has been told that her husband was the cause of her childlessness by a medical doctor. When she heard this, she decided to go after other men as to enable her take in. unfortunately the first man she met on her first attempt in this regard was a demon among men. The demon man gave her a lot of money and committed adultery with her and in the process; the demon man deposited certain destructive elements (yenyima) into her. They parted. Through that point of contact, the demon man began to invoke the woman, but she was not aware that she was being invoked.

The woman felt unconscious, and seriously desired staying with that demon man, but she did not know how to escape. She visited the man again. The man was very happy because he could at this time use her for any purpose. Both had sex again. When the husband became aware of what was happening, the woman boldly told her husband to allow her flirt so that she could have a child. The man could not say anything because he was hypnotized by the ‘demon man’.