“God bless you our most revered man of God. My own case was that of marriage, I am a beautiful girl and people kept coming asking for my hand in marriage. Anyone that came will not last, this ugly experience continued to a point that it became a common slogan in my town. I had more than fifteen disappointments in life with regards to marriage…my pastors kept praying and some prophets attributed it to what they called “Spiritual Husband.” I did undergo all kinds of prayers and deliverances, yet the problem persisted. I spent all my earnings on seed sowing and seeking for spiritual assistance. The one that made me almost mad was the case of my suitor who brought the first drink according to our custom and tradition to my parents and consequently agreed on when to come back for the fulfillment of other marriage rites. He attends the same church with me and as a result, I trusted that it was not going to fail. All of a sudden, the brother stopped picking my calls, after some time, he stopped coming to fellowship and in fact, worked his transfer out of the state. It became a problem and before we could locate him, he had married another person and she became pregnant for him. It was at that point that I started searching for your contact haven spoken to you before…When I re-contacted you, it was like a miracle you picked up and listened to me after all said and done, you asked me to do what you instructed me initially. By the grace of God, I ordered three different kinds of your oil and you gave me the instruction on what to do. To God be the glory, at the end of the prayer, two persons came and became serious but when I submitted their names to you, the Holy Spirit spoke through you and made a choice for me; today we are married and I am expecting my first baby… God bless you richly for being a vessel unto honour…” Mrs. Joy E.O Email [email protected]

“God is great my dear Professor Uzorma. I got your oil last year November for my wife who confessed to be a serious witch behind my failure, inability to impregnate her due to low sperm count. We have been married for 15 years without any child. She confessed after using your first oil and we re-ordered the second one for God to give us the blessing of the womb. My brother it was a serious battle between me, my wife and the evil forces…The low sperm count manifested in me mysteriously. We prayed and fasted together and the evil ones came, when she became pregnant and in January this year it was like heaven was going to fall down to the earth. The instruction and prayers you gave to us sustained us till the day she put to bed to a baby boy. Sir, since that day she delivered of a baby boy, we have known peace and my wife is free from any form of evil attack. May the good Lord bless you for us. (Names and contact withheld).

Finally the woman became pregnant and carried the fetus in her womb for two years. Now when the same woman visited me on appointment, I ministered payers on her and consequently recommended my oil to her. She used the oil and put to bed the next week to a monster. She lamented in the hospital and confessed her sins. Five days after delivery so many unspeakable things happened to her. The lord said, “If a man commits adultery with the wife of his neighbours, both the adulterer and the adulteress shall be put to death” Lev. 20:10. It may interest you to know that it was the element which the demon deposited inside her that killed her at last.

I have already stated in many of my books how beggars can use your hard earned money to enslave you and lock up your progress in a spiritual box. The bible says, “For the love of money is the root of all evil, while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.” 1 Tm. 6:10

Many people are suffering today as a result of the money which they received from a native doctor, metaphysician, occultist and much more. There is an occult art through which seven strong spirits are invoked solely for making money. You may wish to know that this art is an “energy essence” set up in the space by the Grand Masters of higher negative forces.

Whether or not money is invoked through such occult art or via any demonic entity the important thing is that the so-called money is a trap by the prince of darkness to enslave people. Through esoteric studies, I discovered that an agent of darkness can give money to one, and through the money, your blessings will be rechanneled to him or her through an advanced esoteric system. In most cases, you may not know that the money given to you is initiated; when you put it into your business or any other thing instead of making profit you will experience loss or failure every day.

Bear in mind that the moment the real money you are trading with is contaminated, you will begin to experience constant failures and much more; this is despite the economic recession. It is not a joke, that much of the money that is circulating in the world today is contaminated. No one is free from the use of this kind of money. That is why it is very necessary to pray and dedicate any money (you suspect) in the name of Christ for three days if you are sure that an agent of darkness has given it to you before putting it into your daily business. Those wishing to know more about this should contact me personally or order my oil for same.

Dear reader, if you have any one who whenever he or she wants to give you some money the same gives you specific amount of money for instance, if he constantly gives you N400, N800 or more, and cannot add or subtract from that specific amount he gives always, then I urge you to dedicate the money before using it. Be informed that money is used in getting money and money is used in taking away money.

Further to the above, if such a person gives you money through the left hand, please do not collect the money from him or her. If you do, you must dedicate it in the name of Jesus Christ. I humbly implore you not to put such money into your business or else your business will be ruined if you are not strong in the Lord.

It could further interest you to know that the fraudsters or the dirty game called 419 or yahoo, yahoo is under the leadership of a demonic entity. Today, many of our youths are involved in this ugly deal that has painted the image of this country negative in the international world. Any one that is doing such needs freedom and salvation in Christ and anybody who collects such money and puts it into his or her business is contaminating his business, and it forms the contact point from where demons will then dominate such business and regulate it.

In the science of psychometry which is a branch of para-psychology, I studied this in the past. Through the art of psychometry one can identify an unknown person by a few handwritten lines. This science is also related to graphology which has to do with handwriting identification.

Now through a psychic process of psychometric analysis, one by the assistance of some cosmic forces can identify an unknown person by his writing or through some object he wore or used in the past. Through the same process, a psychometrist can as well use one’s money and understands subjectively the blessings coming for one and such an agent can re-channel it to anyone who will come to him for “solution”. That is why you have to dedicate your money before giving it out or before buying anything.

My dear, let us be watchful and do everything to the glory of God. Don’t be carried away by love of money rather give your time to prayer and fasting. Even if you don’t have money at the moment, I urge you to stand for the lord; He shall visit you not by the force of your struggle or by competition but it will come by his grace and according to his riches in glory Phil 4:19.

Finally before you use any money dedicate it to the lord and before you give out money I urge you as well to dedicate it to the lord. At the risk of repeating myself, do not forget that money is used in getting money and money is used as well in taking away money.