“Dear Prof. I want the world to hear me clearly and thank God with me for the great miracle He did in my family through The Re-former, Prof. Nathan. My wife was pregnant with a baby, which several scans proved to be a baby girl. Having had three baby girls, I prayed God to give me a baby boy. When it was proven beyond every reasonable doubt that my wife was going to put to bed a baby girl, I contacted Prof. Nathan. He introduced us to his anointing oil, which we bought and applied and followed the instructions he gave. We did all that within three weeks. My wife had a revelation of three angels that visited her and operated on her and changed the sex of the baby in her dream. I am glad to announce to you that my wife had a baby boy last week. This has made us know that God is alive and is working with his servant.”

– Mr. Tunde B., [email protected]

“Since 2002, I have been doing business with big companies without seeing my money. I will have enough goods and make good sales yet at the end of the month the entire money will vanish. I started suspecting some people but… I have been in a serious business of millions but the money was nowhere to be found. This very condition made me suffer in the midst of plenty and consequently made me live from hand to mouth. When I contacted you, you instructed me to order your oil, which I did up to two to three times. I started noticing miraculous changes. The problem made me uncomfortable because the profit of my money was vanishing into air. After the prayer, the problem that lasted years stopped. I started noticing wonderful success…my two daughters also got their blessings from the prayer as they got married this year. I am very grateful to God who used you to do all these for me and my family. God bless you, Prof.”

– Mr. Udeh

“One of the ways I can thank God is for you to publish this testimony, to his glory. My son was so sick and the diagnosis proved that he had growth inside the upper region of his skull. This made us very restless as we were patronizing many hospitals without any success. We were referred to the UK for special surgery but were looking for money before someone gave us your number. My son of 12 years old went through excruciating and unbearable pain on daily basis. I wept as I saw my son in pain. We kept on praying and trusting God for divine healing, until someone gave us your contact and we followed up, subsequently. After our first contact, you promised to investigate it, which you did, and gave us some strange and eccentric information concerning his life…because we saw ourselves as people in dire need, we followed all your instructions, together with some bottles of oil and water you sent to us. I must confess that we noticed some significant changes after the prayer; he started eating well and discussing with some of his friends. The second phase of the prayer brought his total freedom as he became completely healed and the entire test conducted on him showed he was negative as the growth vanished and disappeared, to the glory of God. God that did this through you must continue to be praised forever more. God bless you, my brother, and continue with your good work for humanity.”

– Mr. Luis Odion, [email protected]

“Dear Prof, I must first of all thank our heavenly father that manifested his power through you by the application of the oil I ordered from me. After using the oil and praying as you instructed, I had some amazing and awful dreams that convinced me of my freedom. On one occasion, I saw some demons that appeared to me as young girls and upon the realization of their true identity, which sparked off a serious battle, they turned to snakes. By the grace of God, I overcame them and cut one into three pieces; though the three parts later disappeared mysteriously. After that, the Lord through his son Jesus Christ opened my eyes to so many things. Glory be to God that after the prayer, the spirit of near-success syndrome that has held me for many years vanished. Today, I no longer experience near-success syndrome, which was the purpose of my prayer. God be with you, sir.”

– Bro Oliver Onuigbo

“Dear Uzorma, I thought you were not a Christian at all due to some of your previous philosophical articles. But now my eyes have seen wonders through your prayers and the anointing oil you gave to me. The woman who poisoned my father and vowed to finish my family just ran mad four days to the expiration of the seven days prayer you instructed. All her evil plans have been fulfilled on her head. This is marvelous indeed. Man of God, when I saw this, I ended my prayer because the anointing oil you gave to me worked more than the first one I ordered. I used it the way you instructed. When I used it in anointing our house, it made her uncomfortable and she ran out of the house naked after shouting of being burnt by fire all over her body. Within which period she confessed to the hearing of people that she was responsible for what happened to my father. Today, she is sober and humbled. God is great. Thank you so much. (Names and contact withheld).

Any person who uses demonic and contaminated water to pray for people is an agent of darkness. Now, be informed that the moment such an agent of darkness uses salt in “blessing” it, a higher spirit is involved. This kind of “Holy Water” is a contact point of the enemy, so guard yourself against the use of it. In many churches today, this practice is very common and through it some have lost their lives while others are passing through hell without knowing the source of their problems. God could as well use water as a point of contact to free someone in trouble through his anointed servant. But one has to be careful of some fake men of God who are preaching to contaminate people in order to make ends meet. A few weeks ago, I was informed by a friend how a particular “man of God” has been threatening his members that if anyone leaves his Church, the person will die and suffer serious setback in whatever he does for a living. Freedom of association has become bondage for those who have become entangled. This system of threatening church members is absolutely demonic and should be spoken against.

I once ministered to a girl whose problem began the moment she visited a prophet that gave her demonic holy water to drink and to rub and use it for prayer as well. She said that when she got home she poured it inside a big container and wanted to use it as the prophet instructed her. She opened the container and she did not see any water inside it. She was amazed to see a snake in the place of the water. As she was hurrying up to cover the container so as to call her neighbours to witness her experience, she immediately noticed that the snake mysteriously entered inside her.

She could not speak because she had already used the water, which consequently formed the contact point from where the snake entered into her. After that experience, she began to see herself in the dream playing with snakes and at a point she was given the power to transform herself into a snake. Glory be to God who saved and freed her at last. The Bible concludes “if the son therefore shall set you free you shall be free indeed (John 8:36). More on how demonic ‘holy water’ heals and banishes lower demons shall be discussed in our subsequent exposition.

Another aspect, which the devil uses to dominate many people of which they are ignorant is in reading occult books. Many Christians and non-Christians may not be in any secret society but may delight in reading books on occultism. The devil will make you see no evil in this, but I tell you, it is evil indeed.