“My case was that of a frustrated man. I have good contacts and friends but for once I never enjoyed any blessing from them. If I sent a proposal to them, they would be angry with me and warn me never to attempt such with them. This continued for years without solution despite my well-meaning efforts to be set free from such manipulation. I must confess to you, sir, that before now the same people would take me shopping and pay for whatever I picked from any supermarket. The last shopping I went with one of them was in UK and when we arrived Nigeria, I humbly appealed to him to assist me approve the proposal that I sent to his company, at that point, he became so angry with me and told me never to call him again. Two days later, he called me and took me out and we discussed other issues over a few bottles of drinks. I continued this way for years and, when I was introduced to your column for the first time, I enjoyed your philosophies. When I called you and explained my situation, you asked me to order six bottles of your oil after deep investigation, according to you. By the grace of God, I did and observed the prayers; I must confess that after the entire spiritual exercise, I started seeing light to the extent that four of them called me one after another and started talking about how to assist me. Sir, to my greatest surprise, two of them approved my proposal to supply some equipment. I did the supply and made some money. I am so grateful to God for using you to establish me and today I have my own good business. God used my friends after the prayer to open my doors of success, though it was a battle for me to get your oil. Glory be to God for using you in a mighty way.”

– Mr. Kunle D., [email protected]

“Dear Uzorma, publish this testimony but not with my contact. I was poisoned by my wife because I was taking a second wife because we had no male child. She asked me to adopt and I refused and decided to get myself a second wife. I had no problem with my first wife, but when she saw that the new wife had a baby boy, she became exasperated and possessed by the devil to destroy me. She openly told me that she was going to deal with me, which she eventually actualized. I ate her food without recourse to her evil plans and probable consequence. At a point, I noticed that my stomach was constantly paining me after I ate a particular type of food she served me. After a while, I started vomiting blood and rushed to the hospital. After all the necessary tests, nothing was found but I was still dying. I was later flown to USA for medical treatment; everything proved abortive. I was brought home to come and die when I came in contact with your column and immediately contacted you. You asked me to order three bottles of your oil and I did. By the grace of God, I vomited strange things after the entire exercise and my health was restored. My wife also confessed and so many things happened. Today, I am healed and may the name of the Lord be praised.” (Names and contact withheld)

If anyone brings any business idea to you, do not be in a hurry to embark on it because the powers behind the person must be investigated properly to either determine your position. There are people that are not going to be rich in this life no matter their effort in life unless there’s a miraculous change which can only be done by God using his advanced human agents who can separate the sheep from the goat. Yes, the past can be visited to adjust to the present moment. There’s a point in the subjective realms where destinies are exchanged, some are purified for better physical living. At a point where destinies meet and part lies the activity of the divine via his human agents. Those who can are the ones that can be called into the deep the Psalmist confirmed this thus, “Deep calls unto deep” Psalm 42:7

The above biblical portion points to the fact that there is something deep and only the one that understands it can carry you along the path hence “deep calls deep”. Let me inform my readers here that there is a place of deep and hidden intimacy with God where the divine spirit calls unto spirit. This intimacy can only be experienced in the realm of the spirit at the meeting point of life stream. This meeting point is where things can change. Your past and present life can be corrected. Bad destinies can be changed without argument but, without grace, one can still face it but in the presence of divine Grace they are swallowed up automatically. It’s a deep mystery that can’t be easily decoded by any person in the flesh.

The above is one part and method through which one can get out of some unfavorable destinies. Let it be known to you that different human beings are being guided by certain different spirits. They serve us in life and play major roles in our various lives. Some people are escorted into life by angel of death while some others came through the angel of light.

There was a case I handled some months ago; it was the case of a young girl who was accused of snatching someone else’s husband. The young girl was doing a small business somewhere and the man who got married some years ago whose marriage produced four children finally met her and they became friends. The man was always complaining of failure at the point of breakthrough.

Several deliverance sessions were conducted for them yet the problem continued. The man was accusing his wife of coming into his life with bad luck and the woman was claiming innocence of the whole thing. It came to pass that when the man met this young girl and discussed things with her, she assisted the man in prayer, and the first business clicked and was successful. The man did not believe it, he thought it was coincidence. He had another opportunity and did not tell the girl and only informed his wife and it ended in bad luck.

The man was observing things himself and, according to him, another opportunity came and he shared it with the young girl who prayed with him and he succeeded the second time. He kept experimenting this way for four years and it was happening like that. When it became obvious to him that the girl was carrying what he was expecting in life, he started loving the girl and from there many other things unfolded.

The man went ahead and married the girl without the knowledge of his wife. God finally blessed the man and when the wife got to know about it, many battles started. The first wife with her four children called me and complained bitterly to me and threatened killing her husband or committing suicide. So many men of God together with their creed completely blamed the man and consequently crucified him while enjoying his wealth. When I listened to his wife and asked her to allow me investigate the matter for better result, she was happy and at the end of my investigation, I discovered that the wife being the first wife, was responsible for the whole things that happened.

The first wife had in her destiny that when she comes to the earth, she will be a good wife and her husband was going to suffer as a payback for something I will not explain here. In due time, the suffering will lead him to another woman that will give wealth while peace will come from her. This agreement was written about her and her physical birth was the process of actualizing it.

This happens from time to time with us in line with our journey to higher life. I took my time to explain things to her and she was able to re-embrace her husband and for now she is enjoying the wealth from another woman while the other woman that has no peace is enjoying the peace from her fellow wife.

This is a mystery that goes beyond our prescribed religious credo. God is not an author of confusion at all; he balances creation with various destinies.

People suffer when they want to adjust things that are not adjustable, nobody can order his creator around.

The Bible says, “Consider the work of God, for who can make that straight, which he hath made crooked?” Ecclesiastes 7:13. You cannot adjust what the father of creation has ordered in his divine will. The above is responsible why we were urged by Christ not to judge so that we will not be judged as well. You may be judging a man who is playing out his destiny in line with the will of God and you will end up incurring the wrath and fury of God. Christ taught, “Judge not, and you shall not be judged. Condemn not, and you shall not be condemned…” Luke 6:37. In the letter of Paul to the Romans, he said, “You therefore have no excuse, you who pass judgment on another. For on whatever grounds you judge the other, you are condemning yourself…” Romans 2:1.