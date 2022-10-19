“Good afternoon Prof. Uzorma, kindly help me to publish this testimony to the glory of God and let people know that God is still working miracles. I was so surprised how it happened but God is always fighting battles for his children. I was invited by a company that I tendered quotation to; the deputy managing director (DMD) of this big oil company had someone who he wanted to give the job to in order to compensate him for the spiritual work his father (a strong native doctor) did for him. So the DMD was not willing to see me, having promised the son of the native doctor the contract. By the grace of God, so many people tendered for the same job but I became confused due to the threat from the native doctor who vowed to deal with me for tendering for the same job his son was interested in, which he saw as compensation for the spiritual work he did. It became a battle and I prayed and prayed yet the attacks continued and I was almost losing hope when I read your articles in The Sun newspaper and decided to contact you. To the glory of God, after the contact was established, you investigated the case and asked me to order eight different types of your oil, which I did, and followed the whole instructions. In fact, the DMD of the company who never wanted to see me started calling me, even the son of the native doctor, started getting angry because he noticed the closeness between the DMD and myself. The battle started from there. When I informed you, you asked me to repeat the entire process the second time, which I did; following the second instruction, sir, the native doctor who wished me dead, got what he wished me and his son never believed what happened. To end the long story, the DMD and other directors of the company met and approved the job for me. I am so happy and can’t thank God enough. Sir, you are a mystery indeed. God has given me the job together with sound spiritual security and we are happy. Keep on with the good work you are doing! We are very proud of you.”

– Mr. Eze Ego Mike 08023964090. (This testimony was published years ago and is repeated here to the glory of God)

“Dear Prof, I must confess that I doubted all I have been reading from your column, until one day when I made up my mind to contact you, and when I did, my life turned out to be a thing of glory and thanksgiving to God. Well, I was dismissed from one of the new generation banks because I was guilty as alleged. I was jobless and hopeless for more than six years. I read your articles and never believed it at all, until one day I contacted one person whose testimony I read and he convinced me to try you. I sluggishly did and you asked me to order your oil, which I did after many months due to doubt. Prof, my case in the bank was a forgotten issue but as God may have it, after following your instruction, it was as if it was a joke. I started noticing some changes around me but I held my peace. A few weeks ago I was recalled to my job but was redeployed to Enugu. It came to me as a surprise and I now know that God can do anything at his own time, using his servants. My Prof, I am very grateful to God for using you in my case. (Names and contact withheld as demanded).

A pastor friend once told me a story of what happened at a place he claimed to know very well. As a matter of fact, he told the story in the presence of other men a few years ago. However, he informed us that a man was going to a particular place and suddenly he rushed into a particular family and consequently urged them allow him pass the night in their two-bedroom apartment.

The couples further urged him to disclose his identity he never refused and they consequently offered him their visitor’s room. Before now, the visitor had informed them that he was going to continue his journey early morning the following day. Consequent upon the above information, they offered him accommodation in view of the fact that, by so doing they would please God, hence many have by this attended to angles without their knowledge of it as is evident in the scriptures.

Many have also attended to demons in disguise through the same process without their recognition of same. It came to pass that the following morning they expected their unknown visitor to wake up early as proposed in order to continue his journey but the situation was contrary to their arrangement. They waited; at about 8am, they heard no noise in the room. However, at about 10am, when they became tired of waiting, they forced the windows open and consequently found the man dead. Thus they ran immediately to the police station and reported the matter.

It came to pass that the policemen accompanied the couple to their home where they finally forced the door open. To their amazement, they saw the man lying dead on the bed. The policemen asked the husband and wife to carry the corps inside the car to enable them proceed to the police station.

The moment the man and his wife laid their hands on it, both the dead man together with the man and his wife disappeared automatically till date, and the police speedily departed and consequently prayed God for the preservation of their lives. The point here is that the couple were not led by the spirit of God; they would have known that the self-acclaimed man was a demon who materialized seeking for those to dominate and manipulate.

But when the entity found out that the husband and wife were not under the control of the blood of Jesus even though they assisted him in keeping to the biblical verdict regarding hospitality, but their lives were bereft of the real power of Christ due to ignorance, the demon seized that opportunity to afflict their children as well as transferring the couple into the spiritual world.

This can occur only where the glory of God is not found. It was a mistake on the part of the said family. In most cases, when such a deity appears, its mission includes destroying, killing or extracting something from some living souls. By so doing, the problems of the earthmen increase on daily basis. I implore everybody to be led by the Holy Spirit before doing good to anybody because the devil is out to use our good works to sway us into bondage. This is only applicable to those who are not well rooted in the knowledge of Christ Jesus.

Therefore, arise O sons of men and put on the whole armor of God so that the devil will duly be put to shame in our warfare. The Bible concludes, “Now you are no longer a slave but God’s own child and since you are his child, everything he has belongs to you” Gal. 4:7.

We are talking of deeper spiritual things, which are more than the eyes can see. Spiritual battles are beyond the speculative ideologies of some earthly priests. One can become an enemy of himself without his knowledge of same. The gross material body does not know the nature of spiritual battles going on from time to time. Everybody is a spirit, good or bad. The nature of spirit that is associated with you could either determine your success or failure. Human beings come from different locations and dimensions; some for good and others for bad. The activity of someone determines where he comes from. Remember the biblical assertion “Know no one after the flesh.”

I am saying this because there are some people, owing to where they came from, you cannot change them except by higher spiritual power of the divine, which must also follow a process. One may be married to a woman who is good mannered and well trained yet what is following her may be responsible for her husband’s failure and poverty; even when they live in peace. The same may be deeply responsible for barrenness as well. This is a big mystery that many do not know!

Recently, I counselled a woman whose 14 years of marriage was characterized by failures in business, barrenness, and un-amazing disappointments in every aspect of life. She has used my oil three times without result and finally I gave her appointment to see me. When we met eventually, I did a serious spiritual investigation with her and discovered the reason for the delay to her prayer.

It may interest you to know that her husband did not come to the earth with any blessing in life. In line with his journey into the physical life, he came with emptiness and sufferings. His encounter with his wife became the battle that took the woman from one end to another in search of solution. When this was discovered some divine instructions were given to suspend some evil forces in order to consolidate their freedom. In fact, spiritual warfare is a reality from a higher dimension. One has to be very careful in order not to associate with one who may end up destroying ones destiny. Do you know that some people may have good business plans but the moment they discuss it with their spouse who may have association with the realm of desert, everything will become a failure?