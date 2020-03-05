Following the success of the past seasons, PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing, has announced that all is now set for a more exciting 2020 Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL®) season.

Speaking at the international press conference to announce the commencement of the 2020 season, Director, PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing, Mr. Sola Fijabi, said:

“The 2020 season promises so much excitement. We are proud of the role the league is playing in enhancing youth development in Nigeria. Already, a number of the outstanding talents from both the 2018 and 2019 seasons are on the books of professional football teams in Nigeria, with more to follow. “We thank Stanbic IBTC, Premier Cool, Bold and Panadol for their support of the initiative, while we look forward to other brands to join us in changing the game. Our objective as always remains to place collegiate sports in Nigeria on the same pedestal as their counterparts in other countries and build a strong ecosystem of young, home-grown football talents that may become invaluable for future national engagement.” In his welcome address, President of the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA), Prof. Stephen Hamafyelto, assured all stakeholders that the association is very committed to ensuring that the HiFL® continues to be a success.