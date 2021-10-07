As fans set for an exciting time in this year’s Super Four in the ongoing Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL), coaches of the participating teams are already talking tough ahead of the games.

In a chat, Joseph Abuo, Coach of AAUA Luminaries from the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba, said fans should brace up for a surprise when they take on the UNIMAID Desert Warriors from the University of Maiduguri in the final game to decide this year’s winner. It would be recalled that the Luminaries defeated UNN Lions 1-1 on goals aggregate to qualify for the finals.

On his strategy against the Desert Warriors who headed into the finals as the highest-scoring team from the round of 16, Abuo enthused that “the Desert Warriors were scoring against teams in their zone, but with my team, it will be a different game. From our game plan and our antecedent in this league, scoring against us would be an uphill task for any team. If we cannot score against you, then you cannot score against us too.

“I have watched the videotapes of their games and I have seen their pattern of play. As a Manager, I know how to manage them, but I am not seeing them scoring against my team.”

Meanwhile, Coach Daniel Dauda of the UNIMAID Desert Warriors remains optimistic that his team would be crowned champions come Saturday. The team scored two away goals in Minna to knock out the FUTMinna Transformers on a 3-3 goal aggregate.”

