Manaseh Ibokete of UNIUYO Tuskites yesterday recorded the first hatrick in the ongoing 2021 Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) as the Tuskites defeat the UNIZIK Cardinals by 5-0.

In the game played at the UNIUYO Sports Complex, Ibokete proved to be a handful for the Cardinal’s defenders who struggled to contain him throughout the match. Idari Jude provided the remaining two goals, which shot the Tuskites to the top of the table in Zone E. In the third game, UNN Lions defeated the IAUE Minders by 3-2. Anichebe Idris scored a brace for the Lions in the 13th and 54th minutes before Utazi Chigozie added the third in the 82nd minute. Paul Benedict and Ibeche Chibroma scored for the Minders in the 38th and 79th minute.

In Kano, Michael Samuel of Kogi State University recorded the second hatrick against the ATBU Bravehearts, as the team won the game by 3-0. The score has put the qualification of ATBU for the next round into jeopardy having lost their two games and no are longer fancied to qualify as the best loser from Zone A. The same scenario also played out in Lagos, as LASU Blazers, who are the hosting university, are the verge of exiting the competition. The Blazers lost their first game against UNILAG Marines by 1-0 and the second against LAUTECH by 2-1.

Results from games across other centres showed that the race for the Golden Boot for this season is heating up.