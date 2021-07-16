The second round of matches in the Round of 16 of the ongoing 2021 Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) organized by PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing Limited got more interesting as thrilling results came in from the matches played across the four centres.

In the biggest match of the week, UAM Tillers shocked ABU Nobles at home. The Tillers defeated their archrivals 2-1. It was a thrilling match as the hosts played with utmost gusto but they were pegged back by the visitors.

A brace from Asenshater in the eighth and 19th minutes gave the visitors an unassailable lead which the hosts fought to reduce. They were however rewarded with a glimmer of hope when Enoch Ishaku reduced the deficit in the 68th minute.

ABU Nobles fought to get their equaliser as Coach Yisa threw his best players onto the pitch but the visitors led by Coach Priscilla held on to a famous win over their rivals.

In other results, UNILAG Marines went to FUTA and held their hosts to a goalless draw. The match saw the efforts of the hosts neutralised by the visitors from Lagos who thwarted their efforts to get a goal.

The other matches saw IAUE Minders and UNN Lions play a goalless draw while KSU Steelers and UNILORIN Warriors played a 1-1 draw.

The competition will be on a break next week for the Eid-el-Adha festivities and will resume on July 28 for the second leg of the matches.

