The Round of 16 matches in the ongoing 2021 Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) organized by PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing Limited got off to a good start with matches across four centres.

In the star match of the week, UNIBEN Royals defeated the defending champion UNICAL Malabites by 4-2 in a thrilling game held at the University of Benin Sports Complex.

The game’s Man of the Match, Dirisu Ogenefarme opened the flood gate of goals for the Royals in the 5th minute before Odion Daniel added the second in the 16th minute. Jeremiah Oden scored the third goal for the Royals in the 27th minute before Ekwochi Johnbosco scored for the Malabites in the 39th minute to end the first half at 3-1.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.