UNILORIN Warriors will clash with KSU Steelers as both teams fight to book a place in the quarter finals as the last set of games in the round of 16 of this year’s Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) take place today.

The Warriors had held the Steelers to a 1-1 draw in the first leg played in Anyigba. The Warriors took the lead through Fashanu Ifeoluwa in the 36th minute before Pelumi Abodunde of the Steelers equalized in the 42nd minute to keep the hope alive for his team.

The Warriors who were 2019 Super Four finalists are poised to avoid the fate that befell their fellow finalists OUA Giants and defending champion UNICAL Malabites both of whom have been evicted from the competition.

The Malabites were ousted by UNIBEN Royals on a 4-3 goals aggregate while the Giants got evicted by new entrant AAUA Luminaries after playing a 1-1 draw in Ile Ife thereby losing out on the away goals rule.

Organisers of the league, PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing Limited have assured fans of their commitment to ensure hitch-free games across the centres.

“We are ready and hopeful to see more interesting moments in these last set of matches in the round of 16 courtesies of our sponsors including Nivea Men, StanbicIBTC, Bold and Minimie. We encourage fans across the centres to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols and other safety precautions as they enjoy the matches” said Sola Fijabi, Director at PACE Sports.

President of Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA), Prof. Stephen Hamafyelto in his reaction noted that “we are glad of what our partners and sponsors on HiFL are doing as we anticipate interesting outcomes in the forthcoming matches. The level of competition and sportsmanship demonstrated so far by the athletes and their officials reflects the discipline and commitment to ensure that we run a league that is credible and would be a model in Nigeria.

