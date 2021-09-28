UNIMAID Desert Warriors of the University of Maiduguri and the AAUA Luminaries from the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akugba have qualified for the finals of the 2021 Higher Institution Football League. In a pulsating match played at the Sports Complex of the Federal University of Technology Minna, the Transformers registered their first goal in the 6th minute through StanbicIBTC Man-of-the-Match Ndah Noble. Noble added the second to complete his brace in the 70th minute. However, as the Transformers pushed for the third goal needed to edge their opponent, tragedy struck in the 71st minute when the Desert Warriors scored a crucial away goal through Suleiman Saleh to put the aggregate scoreline at 2-2 meaning that the Transformers needed two more goals to qualify.

The match eventually became farfetched for the Transformers when they were caught off guard during an attack and allowed Ishola Ibrahim of the Desert Warriors to score a second goal in the 75th minute.

Although Delubem Luke immediately scored the third goal for the Transformers in the 76th minute, it was too late for the Transformers as the Desert Warriors led by Coach Dauda Daniel put up a determined defensive display for the remainder of the game to deny the Transformers an opportunity to score more goals.

