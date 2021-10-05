The final of the 2021 edition of the Higher Institutions Football League, HiFL, has been scheduled to take place on October 9, at the Yabatech Sports Complex, Lagos with the two finalists, UNIMAID Desert Warriors and AAUA Luminaries, slugging it out for the right to the trophy.

UNIMAID Desert Warriors, of the University of Maiduguri, heads into the finals as the highest-scoring team from the Round of 16 with 11 goals with Adekunle Ajasin University’s AAUA Luminaries, the first state-owned university to qualify for the Super Four and to play in the final of HiFL since 2018. The Luminaries are the lowest scoring side, having scored three goals from the Round of 16.

The four teams in the Super Four have scored 24 goals among them from the Round of 16 going into the finals.

Suleiman Saleh of the UNIMAID Desert Warriors is the highest goal scorer with four goals from the round of 16 heading into the final having scored in every game played for his school.

While commenting, Brand Manager, Minime Monica Jaiswal said “Minimie wishes to congratulate the teams that qualified to play in the HiFL finals this year. It has been a long journey to success, but we are all happy that finally, we are closer to home. We see the HiFL as a great idea for connecting with Nigerian youths and we are glad regarding our association with the project. We look forward to the Super Four games in Lagos where we will have further opportunities to connect with our esteemed consumers”.

