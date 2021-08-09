UNIMAID Desert Warriors have qualified for the quarterfinal in the ongoing Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL). The team joins UNIBEN Royals and FUTMINNA Transformers who have also qualified for the next round. The Desert Warriors led by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri, Prof. Aliyu Shugaba and the Borno State Commissioner of Youth and Sports Development, Saina Baba showed class as they defeated BUK Stallions 3-2 to qualify at home. Suleiman Ali, Uche Francis and Bukar David scored in the 21st, 29th and 77th minutes respectively for the Maiduguri warlords while Huzafia Mohammed and Mustapha Mustapha scored in the 19th and 37th minutes for the Bayero boys. So far, the Desert Warriors remain the only team that has won both legs of their games in the Round of 16 to qualify on a 5-3 goals aggregate. Uche Francis of the Desert Warriors won the StanbicIBTCMan-of-the-Match award.

Meanwhile, Super Four finalist at the 2019 edition of the Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL), OAU Giants have been knocked out of this year’s league after playing a 1-1 draw in the second leg. Despite the loss, the home fans led by the Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede expressed their appreciation for the fighting spirit of the Giants.

In an electrifying game played at the sports complex of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, new entrant AAUA Luminaries forced the Giants into a 1-1 draw.

