University of Maiduguri’s UNIMAID Desert Warriors and UNN Lions of Nsukka are set to qualify for the finals in the on-going 2021 Higher Institutions Football League, as both teams take on their opponents in the semifinal games today.

UNIMAID Desert Warriors qualified for the semifinals by defeating 2018 champions, UAM Tillers 3-1 on goals aggregate. The Desert Warriors will play FUTMINNA Transformers in the first leg in Maiduguri before going for the second leg in Minna next week.

Excited at the level of competition among the teams and their participation in Higher Institutions Football League, Head, Brand and Marketing, Stanbic IBTC, Bridget Oyefeso-Odusami, said that Stanbic IBTCs involvement is in tandem with the company’s determination to help grow, empower, and develop a vibrant and productive youth populace in Nigeria.

“At Stanbic IBTC, one of our core objectives is to engage the youth through initiatives, which will contribute to talent-moulding and character-building. We are committed to this project because we believe that its course is aligned with our strategic goals as it concerns lifestyle, education, and empowerment,” Oyefeso said.

Meanwhile, UNN Lions will tackle the AAUA Luminaries from Akungba in the first leg, which will be played in Nsukka. The UNN Lions defeated highflying UNIBEN Royals 2-1 on goals aggregate at the quarterfinal stage. Coach Ike Chijoke of the Lions has promised to maintain the momentum when they meet the Luminaries stating that his wards “will attempt to do what they love doing best which is scoring goals”. It would be recalled that the AAUA Luminaries qualified for this stage by defeating the UNILAG Marines 1-0 on goals aggregate.

