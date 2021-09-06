University of Maiduguri Football team, UNIMAID Desert Warriors have qualified for the semifinals in the ongoing Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL).

The Desert Warriors defeated 2018 champions, UAM Tillers from the University of Agriculture, Makurdi by a 3-1 goals aggregate. This would be the first time that the team will qualify for the stage of the competition.

In the return leg played at the University of Maiduguri Sports Complex, the Borno Boys pegged the Tillers to their half from the beginning of the match piling numerous attacks on the Priscilla Vande led team. Stanbic Man-of-the-Match, Usman Sani eventually found the back of the net in the 16th minute before Sulieman Ali Salah added the second in the 41st minute. In the second half, the Tillers went in search of the one goal needed to oust their host on the away goals rule but their hope was dashed by an 88th-minute goal from Oche Francis ending the match 3-0 in favour of the Desert Warriors.

Reacting to the games, Chief Strategy Officer at Pace Sports and Entertainment Marketing, Goodness Onyejiaku expressed delight regarding the standard of the match stating, “With the display of these young people, the future of football and indeed the Nigerian sports scene is bright. We appreciate our partners including NUGA, StanbicIBTC, Nivea Men, Bold and Minimie for making it possible for us to keep exposing these talents weekly. The fact that we are going to have a brand new winner of the competition this year makes it more interesting and we are all looking forward to the Super Four clash soon”.

Meanwhile, in Benin, UNN Lions knocked out high-flying UNIBEN Royals despite losing by 1-0 to the Royals. The Lions edge the coach Onome Komi led Royals on a 2-1 goals aggregate having won their home game 2-0 at Nsukka. Odor Daniel scored the only goal for the Royals in the 42nd minute through a penalty kick.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.