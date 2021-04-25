Matches in the qualifying rounds of the ongoing Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) organized by PACE Sports ended over the weekend with the last set of qualified teams emerging. Two teams from each Zone qualified automatically for the round of 16 joining the four 2019 Super Four teams that are on standby.

In Zone A, the team from Kogi State University (KSU) turned out to be the surprise package toping the Zone with nine points with a plus five goals difference from four games pushing veterans UNIMAID to the second position on seven points. In the final game between both teams, Muhammed Yahaya of KSU scored both goals for his team in the 12th and 80th minute while UNIMAID’s Kachalla Maikadir scored the only goal for his team in the 17th minute to end the game 2-1 in favour of KSU.

FUTMINNA Transformers and ABU Nobles played out a goalless draw in Zone B to finish first and second respectively.

In Zone C where the teams were divided into two pots, LAUTECH and FUTA Tigers emerged the winners from each pot. Both teams finished on four points. LASU Blazers who are the host institution for the Zone failed to qualify after losing their two games and ended with no point.