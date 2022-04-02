The most exciting football competition in the Nigerian collegiate space, the Higher Institutions Football League (HIFL), is set to feature more than 60 Nigerian University teams in the 2022 edition of the HiFL Men Football championship.

HiFL, an asset of PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing in partnership with NUGA, is an annual football competition between higher institutions in Nigeria. The league has enhanced the sports culture of the Nigerian collegiate space by presenting a platform for the best young football talent in the country to display and improve their skills since its inception in 2018.

Universities evenly distributed between the Coastal and Sahel regions of Nigeria have declared their intentions to go through the pre-league qualifying rounds to secure a slot in the round of 16 that would begin later this year.

The pre-league qualifying games played across all zones will determine the schools to join the super four (UNN Lions, FUTMINNA Transformers, AAUA Luminaries, and UNIMAID Desert Warriors) from the 2021 season in the round of 16. Schools will play one another according to their zone at least once to advance to the round of 16.

University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Ahmadu Bello University, Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE), Kogi State University (KSU), Benue State University, The University of Ibadan (UI), the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Lead City University, and the University of Nigeria (UNN) are some of the higher institutions to have submitted their forms of participation for the upcoming season of the HiFL.